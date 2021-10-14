CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclean County, IL

Attorney general says McLean County coroner improperly withheld information on COVID death near ISU

By WGLT
wglt.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McLean County coroner’s office improperly withheld information from the media related to one of the county’s first COVID-19 related deaths in 2020, according to a determination from the Illinois attorney general’s office. The 73-year-old woman, who was found dead July 3, 2020, was the live-in housemother for an Illinois...

www.wglt.org

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County reports 63 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 63 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Monday. The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 22,810. In McLean County, there are currently 298 individuals isolating, while 22,227 individuals have...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department Of Public Health Adopts CDC Recommendations For School Outbreak Definition

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ (CSTE) guidance for PreK-12 school-associated outbreaks. Previously, CDC recommended that two cases associated with a school would constitute an outbreak. The new national recommendation that Illinois is adopting defines a school outbreak as either (1) multiple cases comprising Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria County Auditor loses all staff

Peoria (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said County Auditor Jessica Thomas was projected to be 10 percent over budget had the board done nothing. The Peoria County Board voted 16 - 1 to remove all of the county auditor's staff during Thursday's meeting. Hoos said over...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Government
Mclean County, IL
Health
County
Mclean County, IL
Mclean County, IL
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Illinois With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wchstv.com

Kanawha County COVID-19 related death total nears 400 as three more deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The death total in Kanawha County. related to COVID-19 climbed to just shy of 400 with the reporting of three additional deaths. Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials in a news release confirmed the deaths of a 94-year-old woman who was vaccinated, an 84-year-old man who was unvaccinated and a 70-year-old who was unvaccinated.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Covid#Attorney General#The Coroner#Illinois State University#Wglt#The Public Access Bureau
ktxs.com

Brown county Judge will report employers mandating vaccines to the Texas attorney general

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — Judge Lilly made a public statement yesterday, "If you are a resident or a worker here in Brown County for any company or organization and that company requires you to accept the vaccination and you object for any other reasons listed in the governors order, I encourage you to contact this office, we will take the information down and we will report it to the Texas attorney general for consideration and prosecution."
Pantagraph

McLean County Unit 5's finances given nearly clean audit

NORMAL — An audit of finances at McLean County Unit 5 came back nearly clean with one finding from an external accounting firm. The school board approved the 2020-21 audit at Wednesday’s meeting after a report from Hope Wheeler, a principal auditor from CliftonLarsenAllen. The firm reported one federal finding...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wglt.org

New vaccinations slow in McLean County; Unit 5 and District 87 see fewer COVID cases

The rate of new COVID vaccinations in McLean County dropped this week, but compares favorably with vaccination totals from September. According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH); 1,654 of COVID vaccine doses were administered in McLean County in the last week. That’s down 16% from the previous week as vaccine booster shots were first made available to more high-risk populations. McLean County averaged about 1,600 weekly vaccines in September.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

McLean County committee endorses $1,000 COVID vaccine incentives for all county employees

A McLean County government committee has endorsed a plan to pay $1,000 to each full-time county employee who gets the COVID-19 vaccine. The County Board Executive Committee voted 6-2 on Monday to use federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to provide the incentive. The county previously approved funding to pay McLean County Nursing Home employees $1,000 to get the COVID vaccine.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

McLean County’s weekly COVID caseload drops to a 2-month low

Weekly coronavirus cases in McLean County have dropped to their lowest level in nearly two months. On Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported 303 new coronavirus cases since Sept. 29. That’s the third straight week the number of new cases has dropped, and it’s down 30% from the 435 weekly cases reported on Sept. 15, according to data compiled by WGLT. The weekly total is the county's lowest since Aug. 11.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Indiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit To Crack Down On Harassing Robocalls, And Effort May Help In Illinois Too

CHICAGO (CBS) — How many times have you heard your phone ring or felt it vibrate, only to discover it was an annoying robocall? If the answer is too many, you’re not alone. And now, the Indiana Attorney General is taking on a new tactic to combat such calls – and he may be able to help us in Illinois too. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Monday night, a trailer in an Indiana mobile home park some 300 miles south of Chicago may not look like the hub for millions of robocalls. But Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said it is. “We...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Withheld Daily COVID Tolls for Nearly 4 Months

As the Delta wave surged across the nation this year, state officials in Florida withheld daily COVID data from the public, leaving many Floridians in the dark about how many people in their neighborhoods were dying, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Between June 4 and Sept. 17, officials opted for weekly updates only, stopped reporting deaths per county, and started withholding data that was previously public. If people wanted to see how many people had died in their county, the Florida Department of Health directed them to the CDC... which relied on Florida’s online COVID data that was taken down by state officials in June. A Florida DOH spokesperson said that the agency’s 12,000 experts were better equipped “to make decisions regarding the best and most understood data.” Critics countered that a government agency determining what information to share is “contrary to the idea of transparency in government.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/16/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 15,669 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 184 additional deaths since reporting a week ago Friday, October 8th, 2021. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% is fully vaccinated. A total of nearly 15 million (14,994,065) vaccines have been given in Illinois with the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily at just over 27,000 doses. All this and other information and other COVID-19 pandemic details is available online at www.dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy