CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leeds predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

By Jamie Spencer
90min.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds return to Premier League action against Southampton on Saturday looking to build on the positive momentum they started before the international break. Marcelo Bielsa’s side narrowly beat Watford last time out, securing a first league win of the season. It was also a first clean sheet of the season in the league.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tough baptism for Ranieri as Salah strikes again – Premier League talking points

The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.Magical Mo purring as five-star Liverpool recapture title-winning formLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player on the planet after his superb performance in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition job against Watford at Vicarage Road. The Egyptian set up Sadio Mane’s opener with an exquisite pass before he left Watford’s defence bamboozled with his second stunning solo effort in successive matches in the second half. Salah has found the net in all but one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Liverpool Live Stream, Preview And Prediction

Liverpool are all set to resume the Premier League action in the eighth gameweek with an away trip to Watford. The teams are poles apart in their performances in the ongoing season. Liverpool will look to consolidate their position on top of the points table when they face Watford. Ahead of the Watford vs Liverpool game, here is our preview.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Southampton vs. Leeds United: How to live stream, TV channel, Saturday's Premier League game start time

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as the international break comes to an end. Current Records: Leeds United 1-3-3; Southampton 0-3-4 Leeds United's and Southampton's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 8. They are meeting up for the first time this season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Leeds United won both of their matches against Southampton last season (3-0 and 2-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Stuart Dallas
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Liam Cooper
Person
Junior Firpo
Person
Jamie Shackleton
chatsports.com

Southampton 1-0 Leeds: Armando Broja gives Saints first league win

Armando Broja scored the only goal as Southampton claimed their first win of the Premier League season against an injury-hit and off-colour Leeds in a largely uninspiring game at St Mary's. The Slough-born Albanian international striker, on loan from Chelsea, fired his first English top-flight goal high into the net...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp confident Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world

Jurgen Klopp insisted Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after another incredible performance helped Liverpool annihilate Watford 5-0 at Vicarage Road. Salah was in sensational form throughout the 90 minutes as Liverpool dominated the game from start to finish, and began his masterclass after just nine minutes - outmuscling Danny Rose on the right flank before playing a superbly weighted ball through to Sadio Mane with the outside of his foot to allow him to open the scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal ‘battle Leicester for Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi’

What the papers sayA strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Sun cites the Daily Record as saying Arsenal are monitoring the winger, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances for Saints this term. But the papers add Leicester are also interested in the 27-year-old Norway international.Mohamed Salah wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool according to the Telegraph. The Egypt forward, 29, has scored an impressive 135 goals in 214 games for the Reds to be currently rated one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Premier League#Manchester United#Xi#Gk#Frenchman#Lions
The Independent

Half-back Jordan Abdull set for first England cap in Test against France

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull is set to win his first cap for England in next Saturday’s Test against France in Perpignan.The 25-year-old former Hull FC and London Broncos player’s selection in a 20-man squad is reward for a magnificent season with the shock Super League semi-finalists which also earned him a place on the Man of Steel shortlist.As one of only two specialist half-backs in the squad, Abdull looks certain to line up alongside Jonny Lomax, one of five players from champions St Helens.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL Head Coach Shaun Wane has today named a 20-man squad for next Saturday's international...
WORLD
SB Nation

Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

We emerge from yet another international break, with Chelsea once again facing down a congested fixture list over the next three weeks, before the next international interruption (and the last for the year, until next spring in fact). As is tradition, we have multiple injury and fitness concerns among the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Paul Pogba says Manchester United conceded ‘stupid goals’ in Leicester defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba admitted careless Manchester United deserved to lose after their unbeaten away record went up in smoke in chaotic fashion at Leicester.The Old Trafford giants lost a Premier League match on the road for the first time since January 2020 as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes romped to a thrilling 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon.Mason Greenwood’s stunner put United ahead, only for Youri Tielemans to equalise in similarly impressive fashion after captain Harry Maguire was caught out on his return from injury.Caglar Soyuncu kicked off a wild conclusion when deservedly putting Leicester ahead, with substitute Marcus Rashford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Brentford odds, picks, prediction: Soccer expert reveals Premier League bets for Saturday, Oct. 16

Chelsea won't take anything for granted on Saturday when it travels to take on Brentford in an English Premier League match. The Blues (5-1-1) sit atop the EPL table and could need to win to keep their spot by the time the early games are decided. Brentford (3-3-1) is the story of the Premier League season so far, with just the one loss in its first season in the top flight since 1947. The teams have met four times since then, with Chelsea winning three and drawing one in FA Cup competitions. The Bees are looking for a shocking result in this west London Derby but will have to find a way through a Blues defense that has been nearly impossible to crack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Monday night as they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates, looking to continue their mini-revival following the international break. The Gunners come into the encounter unbeaten in their last four games - a run which includes their best display of the season by some way in the 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium this afternoon as the visitors look to regain momentum in the Premier League title race.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United drew 1-1 with Everton last time out, having lost to Aston Villa in their previous top-flight fixture.FOLLOW LIVE: Leicester vs Man United – latest updatesAs such, the Red Devils enter the weekend on 14 points, joint-third in the standings with rivals Man City, as well as Everton and Brighton.Leicester, meanwhile, are down in 13th, having failed to win any of their last four Premier League games – with draws in their last two outings.Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.When is it?The match will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsLeicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Ricardo; Maddison, Soumare, Tielemans; Vardy, Iheanacho.Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho.OddsLeicester: 8/3Draw: 11/4Man United: 23/20PredictionMan United to achieve a narrow win without producing a wholly convincing performance. Leicester 1-2 Man United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Nemanja Matic linked with cut-price Man Utd to Barcelona move

Barcelona are looking to save a bit of money in the transfer market and have been tipped to make a cut-price move for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. A physical midfielder has been high on Ronald Koeman's wish list for what feels like an eternity. The Dutchman failed to sign Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer and then lost young Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig, so the desire to sign a new midfielder is as strong as ever.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Gary Neville tears into 'shoddy' Man Utd after Leicester collapse

Gary Neville tore into another "shoddy" Manchester United performance after the calamitous 4-2 defeat at Leicester ended the club's 29-game unbeaten run away from home. The Red Devils were handed an early lead at King Power Stadium by a sensational goal from Mason Greenwood, but the defensive fragilities that have haunted United for a number of months reared their ugly heads again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea will hope Romelu Lukaku is fully fit to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon - and gets back to scoring ways in the Premier League.The Belgian netted three in his first three after signing from Inter Milan, but has drawn blanks since then against Spurs, Man City and in the win over Southampton before the international break, as well as against Juventus in the Champions League.FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Chelsea – latest updatesBrentford took a point late on against Liverpool and secured a late victory over West Ham recently, both times thanks to goals from Yoane Wissa off the bench.Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy