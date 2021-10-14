Leeds predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

Chelsea won't take anything for granted on Saturday when it travels to take on Brentford in an English Premier League match. The Blues (5-1-1) sit atop the EPL table and could need to win to keep their spot by the time the early games are decided. Brentford (3-3-1) is the story of the Premier League season so far, with just the one loss in its first season in the top flight since 1947. The teams have met four times since then, with Chelsea winning three and drawing one in FA Cup competitions. The Bees are looking for a shocking result in this west London Derby but will have to find a way through a Blues defense that has been nearly impossible to crack.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO