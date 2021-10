Baldur’s Gate 3 is nothing if not ambitious. Recreating the sprawling narratives and endless choices of a D&D campaign was tough enough in 1998 when the first Baldur’s Gate came out and the expectations of fans were far lower. Larian Studios have been steadily working on the early access build of the third installment since it launched last year; now, the upcoming Patch 6 looks to add more to one of the most challenging and thrilling locations in the D&D lore already included in the game: the Underdark.

