Erika Jayne’s Lawyers Advised Her to Quit TheReal Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season-11 reunion, a.k.a. the Erika Jayne Cross-Examination Hour (well, four hours), kicked off on October 13, with the embattled reality star already on the defensive. The highly anticipated event comes after Jayne’s legal woes — stemming from her divorce from Tom Girardi and growing to claims that she was aware of alleged embezzlement by the ex-lawyer and his law firm, Girardi Keese — dominated the season. “Why are you presuming that I’ve done something?” Jayne asked host Andy Cohen early on in the reunion, responding to fan suggestions that she should be fired from the show. “You’ve heard one side — and a lot of bullshit on that side,” she continued. “Give me a chance to defend myself.” Jayne went on to tell Cohen that her lawyers recommended she quit the show given the legal problems that can arise from her being on television amid the bankruptcy case. “I said no, because I have nothing to hide,” she said. “And they said, ‘Well, you know that this shit can get flipped around on you.’”