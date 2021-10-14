CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Erika Jayne’s Lawyers Advised Her to Quit TheReal Housewives of Beverly Hills

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season-11 reunion, a.k.a. the Erika Jayne Cross-Examination Hour (well, four hours), kicked off on October 13, with the embattled reality star already on the defensive. The highly anticipated event comes after Jayne’s legal woes — stemming from her divorce from Tom Girardi and growing to claims that she was aware of alleged embezzlement by the ex-lawyer and his law firm, Girardi Keese — dominated the season. “Why are you presuming that I’ve done something?” Jayne asked host Andy Cohen early on in the reunion, responding to fan suggestions that she should be fired from the show. “You’ve heard one side — and a lot of bullshit on that side,” she continued. “Give me a chance to defend myself.” Jayne went on to tell Cohen that her lawyers recommended she quit the show given the legal problems that can arise from her being on television amid the bankruptcy case. “I said no, because I have nothing to hide,” she said. “And they said, ‘Well, you know that this shit can get flipped around on you.’”

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Erika Jayne And Andy Cohen Are Reportedly Butting Heads, And It Doesn't Sound Too Good For Her Real Housewives Future

Unfortunately for Erika Jayne, some major legal troubles came to light smack dab in the middle of filming for this eleventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her husband, Tom Girardi, has been accused of embezzling from clients and creditors of his law firm, and Jayne's own culpability has been questioned heavily by her Bravo co-stars. What's more, the reality star has reportedly been butting heads lately with franchise executive producer and host Andy Cohen, and if that's true, it could potentially further complicate her future with the reality TV franchise.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Garcelle Beauvais Weighs In On Erika Girardi's TJ Maxx Debacle

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was recently spotted while on a shopping spree at TJ Maxx, and her co-star Garcelle Beauvais had plenty of thoughts on the situation, she revealed on the September 21 episode of "The Real." "I feel like new money shows off more," she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Andy Cohen
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands with Erika Jayne After Reunion

Kyle said she knew Erika was going to be "upset" when she saw Mauricio and PK laughing about her husband Tom. Kyle Richards revealed where she stands with Erika Jayne after they wrapped the reunion episodes for this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During her guest appearance...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Denise Richards Is Reportedly Unhappy About Her Name Being Mentioned On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards’ legacy on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still causing strife.  The Wild Things star left the show after two seasons when allegations of an affair with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville surfaced.  Denise continues to deny that she cheated on husband Aaron Phypers, but the outcome of her former friend Lisa Rinna […] The post Denise Richards Is Reportedly Unhappy About Her Name Being Mentioned On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fox News

Erika Jayne spotted for the first time since 'Real Housewives' reunion tell-all

Erika Jayne was spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time since opening up about her legal woes and her divorce on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion. Jayne was snapped talking on the phone by her vehicle while returning home from a workout over the weekend. The "RHOBH" star wore an all-black ensemble including leggings, a track jacket with white trim, a headband and dark sunglasses as she chatted with someone on the phone.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Sutton Stracke's Boyfriend Michael Broke Up with Her Over Valentine's Weekend

Sutton Stracke had some news to share about her current relationship status during Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion. Sutton confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Michael, had parted ways earlier this year. "Sutton, you and your boyfriend Michael broke up, unfortunately," reunion host Andy Cohen noted to the group during the episode, which aired on October 13. "What happened?"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills#Lawyers#Real Housewives
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Reveals What Husband Rick Hilton Really Thinks of RHOBH

Everyone has absolutely adored watching Kathy Hilton in her inaugural season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But what does her longtime love, husband Rick Hilton, think of her appearing on the show?. Kathy revealed all about her hubby's reaction to RHOBH during her appearance on Watch What Happens...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Much Does Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Pay Its Cast? Erika Jayne's Salary Was Seemingly Revealed Amidst Legal Woes

When Erika Jayne stepped onto the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene in 2015, she shocked many viewers with her underground pop-performing persona that liked to “pat the puss” and sing “It's expensive to be me.” But things only got more shocking this past year when she divorced her high-profile lawyer husband just prior to all those embezzlement allegations coming to light. Jayne has been vetting the pointed questions and loyalties of her co-stars throughout the eleventh season of the reality series, and it's gotten pretty intense. With the reunion nigh, though, one of the biggest questions surrounding Erika Jayne’s situation have seemingly been revealed: how much does the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pay its cast?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Admits To Finally Reading Los Angeles Times Article About Erika Jayne’s Financial Problems

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is bringing a lot to light, especially in the mysterious case of Erika Jayne. We all know by now that Erika and Tom Girardi are being accused of some pretty horrific acts. Namely, Tom allegedly embezzled millions from his clients to put in Erika’s bank account. While Erika […] The post Kyle Richards Admits To Finally Reading Los Angeles Times Article About Erika Jayne’s Financial Problems appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Erika Jayne’s lawyers ‘actively’ talking about settling $25M suit

Attorneys for reality star Erika Jayne are “actively talking” with the lawyer overseeing the liquidation of her estranged husband’s law firm about returning $25 million that she allegedly took to live a lavish lifestyle, according to a report. “I can’t get into the settlement discussion, but we are trying to...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Erika Jayne's attorneys open to negotiating settlement in her $25 million lawsuit

Erika Jayne may be willing to settle her ongoing legal case in the event attorneys involved are able to reach a mutually beneficial deal. Attorney Ronald Richards revealed to Us Weekly that he is in talks with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star’s team in an effort to negotiate a settlement following a previous offer for her to "voluntarily" pay the $25 million from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s lawsuit.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Erika Jayne Slams Sutton and Garcelle's Fear of Being 'Implicated' in Her Legal Drama: 'Pure Fiction'

Sutton, Garcelle and Crystal recently revealed how they first reacted to the embezzlement allegations against Erika's husband, Tom Girardi. Erika Jayne appeared to slam Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais's concerns that they might be implicated in her legal scandal over her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement accusations. In an interview...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Production On The Next Season Of 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Will Begin Early To Keep Up With Erika Jayne Drama: Sources

We could be getting a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sooner than we think!. RHOBH production sources told TMZ that the producers cannot get enough of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's legal and financial issues, and that the show could skip the usual break between seasons. According to the insiders, the reality show is gearing up to begin production on season 12 for a quick turnaround.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy