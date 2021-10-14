State Trooper who died of injuries suffered in line of duty to be remembered in Washington tonight

Trooper Thomas Devlin next to cruiser

BOSTON — A Massachusetts State Trooper who died last year from injuries he suffered in the line of duty in 2018 will be among law enforcement officers remembered in a candlelight vigil at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Thursday night.

Trooper Thomas W. Devlin died on Sept. 3, 2020 of injuries suffered when he was struck by a motor vehicle in the line of duty more than two years earlier.

He will among more than 300 law enforcement officers who are being recognized for making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C. at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Many of those whose names are being added to the Memorial Wall died in 2020, some of them from COVID, and others died in previous years but their sacrifices only recently came to light.

Trooper Thomas Devlin listed on Memorial Wall (Boston 25)

Devlin is among those whose name has been added to the wall.

“Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said at the time of Trooper Devlin’s passing. “He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him. Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father. Trooper Devlin was known in the Department for his hard work, his rock solid character, and his commitment to be being ... a Trooper who could be counted on by his colleagues and the public.”

On the afternoon of July 26, 2018, Trooper Devlin was struck by a motorist while he was outside of his cruiser during a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him was charged criminally.

Trooper Devlin end of watch

Trooper Devlin underwent many surgeries and never gave up his courageous fight, state police said.

Trooper Devlin was a member of the 66th Recruit Training Troop, graduating from the State Police Academy on Dec. 6, 1985. He was assigned for much of his career to the Concord Barracks.

He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy, his sons Matthew and Paul, and his daughters Rachel and Hannah.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police, including command staff, will attend tonight’s vigil.

The vigil can be watched here.

