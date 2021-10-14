CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlboro County, SC

5 charged in deadly Marlboro County shooting that killed 2, injured 3 outside nightclub

By Kevin Accettulla
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UG8AL_0cRO3Gtc00

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has charged five people in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday that killed two people and injured three others.

The following suspects were arrested in Rockingham, NC, on Thursday:

Kevin Robert Williams, 27 of Rockingham, NC

Marion Devonte Ellerbe, 24 of Rockingham, NC

Antuan Latice Zeigler, 21 of Rockingham, NC

Jevonte Marquel Dockery, 22 of Rockingham, NC

Khalil Jaquan Watkins, 19 of Rockingham, NC

Each person was charged in the shooting incident that claimed the lives of Bria Byrd and Ronnie Oxendine while also injuring three other victims.

All defendants have been charged with: Two counts of Murder, Three counts of Attempted Murder, One Count of Criminal Conspiracy, One Count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

All suspects will receive an extradition hearing in North Carolina before being brought back to South Carolina for an official arraignment.

The five people who were shot were leaving Club Amnesia along Highway 15-401 at about 1:52 a.m. when they were shot while crossing the road to get to the parking lot, deputies said. A dark-colored vehicle was traveling eastbound towards North Carolina when it stopped in the road and shot at the people.

The vehicle then sped off into North Carolina, according to deputies.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the US Marshal Task Force, the ATF, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rockingham Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Suspects in latest Vernon Park Mall break-in identified as juveniles

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Kinston Police Department say they have identified the suspects responsible for the latest break-in reported at the now-closed Vernon Park Mall. On Oct. 3, officials said five juveniles, ages 16-17 from Greene County, broke into the former Vernon Park Mall at 834 Hardee Rd. In Kinston. It was […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Man drowns at Falls Lake in fourth incident in 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office said a man drowned in a lake on Monday, the fourth such incident at the lake in 2021. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies along with emergency personnel were called to a boat ramp at Falls Lake for the report […]
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Bennettsville, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Marlboro County, SC
City
Rockingham, NC
Marlboro County, SC
Government
Rockingham, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Rockingham, NC
Government
WNCT

Homicide suspect arrested, charged in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect wanted in the June murder of a man was arrested on Monday. Michael Wendell Lino, Jr. was reported to be at 709 Richardson Street. Elizabeth City Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the location, found Lino sitting in a 2007 Dodge Charger and took him into custody without […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nc Marion Devonte Ellerbe#Attempted Murder#The Us Marshal Task Force#Atf
WNCT

Body of missing Gastonia mother found, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia mother of one who had been missing since last week has been found and her ex-boyfriends’ been charged with her murder, CMPD said Sunday. 35-year-old Charles Combs has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin. Baldwin was reported […]
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At approximately 5:27 PM on October 17, 2021, Jacksonville Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Eva Street.  When officers arrived, they found a male subject had been shot inside his vehicle, which then crashed into a utility pole.  Officers, along with members of Jacksonville Fire and Emergency […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WNCT

1 dead & 7 injured amid another campus shooting at Grambling State, Homecoming events canceled

UPDATE: Grambling State University posted to their social media that effectively immediately from 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. Also classes will not resume until Wednesday. See Facebook post below for full statement. UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police are currently seeking the suspect involved in the early morning shooting on Grambling State University campus.  According to […]
GRAMBLING, LA
WNCT

State officials, ‘Movers Association’ warn people of potential mover scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission along with the state’s movers association are warning people to beware when it comes to moving scams. Moving is considered a regulated utility in the state of North Carolina so officials are saying for people to make sure they see licensing and certifications from who they […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Groundbreaking to be held Tuesday for new fire station in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Construction on a seventh fire station in the City of Greenville will begin soon, and city officials are kicking things off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. at 4170 Bayswater Road. In addition to the groundbreaking, the City will also […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy