Report: Astros SP Lance McCullers Likely Out For ALCS With Forearm Strain
The Astros will be without their top starting pitcher in the ALCS as they look to tame a potent Red Sox lineup.View the original article to see embedded media.
Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers is likely out for the American League Championship Series due to a forearm strain, according to USA Today 's Bob Nightengale .
McCullers could return to the Astros if Houston defeats the Red Sox and reaches the World Series, per USA Today .
McCullers, 28, posted a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts this season. He made two starts for the Astros in the ALDS, allowing just one earned run in 10 2/3 innings. Houston advanced past the White Sox in four games as it reached the franchise's fifth straight ALCS.
The Astros have not announced a starter for Game 1 on Friday night. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET.
