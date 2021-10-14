Report: Astros SP Lance McCullers Likely Out For ALCS With Forearm Strain

The Astros will be without their top starting pitcher in the ALCS as they look to tame a potent Red Sox lineup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers is likely out for the American League Championship Series due to a forearm strain, according to USA Today 's Bob Nightengale .

McCullers could return to the Astros if Houston defeats the Red Sox and reaches the World Series, per USA Today .

McCullers, 28, posted a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts this season. He made two starts for the Astros in the ALDS, allowing just one earned run in 10 2/3 innings. Houston advanced past the White Sox in four games as it reached the franchise's fifth straight ALCS.

The Astros have not announced a starter for Game 1 on Friday night. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET.

