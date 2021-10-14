How the brain ignores distracting information to coordinate movements
As you read this article, touch receptors in your skin are sensing your environment. Your clothes and jewelry, the chair you're sitting on, the computer keyboard or mobile device you're using, even your fingers as they brush one another unintentionally—each touch activates collections of nerve cells. But, unless a stimulus is particularly unexpected or required to help you orient your own movements, your brain ignores many of these inputs.medicalxpress.com
