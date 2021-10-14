Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Preview: Zach Ertz an easy start on Thursday without Dallas Goedert

Ertz brought in four of six targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 28-22 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Ertz paced the Eagles in receptions and was on the receiving end of a five-yard scoring toss from Jalen Hurts in the first quarter. The veteran tight end's touchdown was his first of the season and only his second since 2019, as he served as the top tight end in the absence of Dallas Goedert (reserve/COVID-19). Ertz does have at least four catches in three of his past four contests, giving some deep-league fantasy value going into a Week 7 road battle against the Raiders irrespective of Goedert's status for that contest.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO