CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Preview: Zach Ertz an easy start on Thursday without Dallas Goedert

By Heath Cummings
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of the offseason, Dallas Goedert was viewed as one of the top breakout candidates at tight end because we thought he'd see more target share without Zach Ertz. In Week 6 the same argument makes Ertz a near must-start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because Goedert is on the Covid-19 list.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals | What move means for offense

PHILADELPHIA — One of the most beloved Eagles players in recent memory won’t be ending his career in midnight green. The Eagles traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick, the team announced. The rest of Ertz’s $8.5 million salary will come off the Eagles’ books and open up $4.22 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football TE Tiers and Streamers for Week 5

With four weeks of the NFL season now behind us, it’s time for fantasy football managers to set their lineups and dive into each position for Week 5. At a position with a tendency to lack weekly upside, here are our TE tiers for Week 5, along with streamers for fantasy football.
NFL
CBS Philly

‘THIS IS HOME’: Watch Zach Ertz’s Emotional Goodbye To Philadelphia After Being Traded To Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A career in Philadelphia has ended for an all-time Eagles great. It’s been an emotional week for Zach Ertz, who juggled the emotions of knowing a trade was coming and playing his final game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night. As people in Ertz’s life started to find out he was leaving Philadelphia, there was one thing they didn’t understand, and it kind of “irked” him. While his wife Julie Ertz is originally from Arizona, and it’s closer to California where he grew up, they no longer call those states home. “This is home. Philadelphia is home,” Ertz said....
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles place Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list two days before 'Thursday Night Football' game with Bucs

Just days before the Eagles play host to the Buccaneers for Thursday Night Football, Philadelphia has placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday. Because Goedert is vaccinated, he would need two negative tests before Thursday night to be eligible to play against Tampa Bay. Given the short window between now and kickoff, it would seem like an uphill battle for the tight end to suit up.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Eagles#Bucs#Ppr Fantasy
nfltraderumors.co

Eagles Place TE Dallas Goedert On COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed TE Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19 list. This will probably knock him out for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers, as he would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to play. Goedert, 26, is a former second-round pick...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Should be clear top TE in Week 6

Ertz is expected to see an uptick in playing time Thursday against the Rams with fellow tight end Dallas Goedert (illness) unlikely to make it back from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the game, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert was placed on the list Tuesday, after he...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Officially out Thursday

Goedert (illness) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers after he wasn't reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the Eagles to make Week 6 roster moves, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. As expected, Goedert wasn't able to clear all...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Finds end zone in start

Ertz brought in four of six targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 28-22 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Ertz paced the Eagles in receptions and was on the receiving end of a five-yard scoring toss from Jalen Hurts in the first quarter. The veteran tight end's touchdown was his first of the season and only his second since 2019, as he served as the top tight end in the absence of Dallas Goedert (reserve/COVID-19). Ertz does have at least four catches in three of his past four contests, giving some deep-league fantasy value going into a Week 7 road battle against the Raiders irrespective of Goedert's status for that contest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Top tight end in Goedert's absence

Ertz will serve as the Eagles' clear top tight end in Thursday's game against the Buccaneers with Dallas Goedert (illness) still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving him little time to clear the necessary protocols and be...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dallas Goedert is OUT for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will not be active for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Goedert tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and needed two negative tests prior to Thursday’s game in order to be activated. The 4 pm ET deadline on Thursday came and went without the team activating Goedert, meaning he will not play tonight.
NFL
wmleader.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 7: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Tua Tagovailoa, Marlon Mack, Zach Ertz

Bye weeks began in Week 6 with the Saints, Falcons, Jets, and 49ers taking a break, but we have six teams on a bye in Week 7 (Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chargers, Vikings, Steelers). With guys like Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Najee Harris, Ezekiel Elliott, Justin Jefferson, Mike Williams, Dawson Knox, and Dalton Schultz, among many others, on bye, streaming season has arrived in full force. Using our Week 7 waiver wire watchlist, you can get ahead on potential top streaming targets in fantasy football. We’ll continue to help you identify one-week solutions, but we’re not giving up on finding season-long value either. The waiver wire might be getting thin, but as injuries mount and bye weeks rip away your fantasy studs, we still have to get after it. Tua Tagovailoa, Marlon Mack, Khalil Herbert, and Zach Ertz are some of the top free agent pickups to watch leading up to Week 6.
NFL
Yardbarker

Was Thursday Night Zach Ertz's Final Game in an Eagles Uniform?

Zach Ertz came off the field following Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers close to tears. He and teammate Javon Hargrave walked down the tunnel leading from the field to the locker room unable to control his emotions. Before entering the locker room, he held his hand to the head of Eagles security Dom DiSandro.
NFL
Yardbarker

Zach Ertz Traded, Something He Knew Prior to Playing Thursday Night

Zach Ertz knew Thursday night was going to be his final time putting on an Eagles uniform. It became official Friday morning when the Eagles traded him to the Arizona Cardinals for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, ending a run that began when the Eagles picked him the second round of the 2013 draft out of Stanford.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman On TE Dallas Goedert

Even before today’s big news — the Eagles-Cardinals trade that sent tight end Zach Ertz from Philadelphia to Arizona — Dallas Goedert had become the Eagles’ TE1 after spending much of his early career in Ertz’s shadow. Now, with Ertz out of the picture, Goedert is the undisputed top dog in the club’s tight end room, which is not a bad place to be since he is slated for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season.
NFL
Audacy

Will Zach Ertz be eligible to play for Cardinals in Week 6?

Zach Ertz will not have the chance to put together one of the most dominant fantasy football weeks in history. After playing in the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals Friday morning. He won't, though, be eligible to play for the Cardinals on Sunday as they put their undefeated record to the test against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy