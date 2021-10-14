CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Working behind opener

 4 days ago

Urias is available to pitch behind opener Corey Knebel in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants on Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. The 25-year-old lined up to start Thursday's game on normal rest, but the Dodgers will choose to begin the game with a right-hander on the mound. Urias earned the win in Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday and allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings.

foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
Person
Corey Knebel
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
#Dodgers#Striking Out#Nlds#Giants
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
ESPN

Tired Max Scherzer exits in 5th, Julio Urias pitches 8th as Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 2 of NLCS to Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA -- Max Scherzer isn't usually agreeable to being removed in the middle of a baseball game. It's the type of situation that visibly enrages him and often sends his manager back into the dugout. But when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emerged onto the field at Truist Park in Sunday's fifth inning, with one on and one out and the Atlanta Braves' lineup due to bat a third time, Scherzer nodded in agreement. He told Roberts that he "gave it all I had" and dutifully handed over the baseball.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Dodgers' Julio Urías provides 'Steph Curry' moment in Game 2 against Giants

The Dodgers’ offense sought a spark. Shut out in Game 1 against the Giants, the top of their lineup went quietly in the first inning against Kevin Gausman on Saturday. An opportunity arose in the second. Chris Taylor lined a one-out double. Gausman struck out Cody Bellinger swinging at a...
NBA

