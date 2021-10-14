Dodgers' Julio Urias: Working behind opener
Urias is available to pitch behind opener Corey Knebel in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants on Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. The 25-year-old lined up to start Thursday's game on normal rest, but the Dodgers will choose to begin the game with a right-hander on the mound. Urias earned the win in Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday and allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings.www.cbssports.com
