Dodgers' Corey Knebel: Opening series clincher
Knebel will serve as the opener for Thursday's NLDS Game 5 matchup against the Giants. Lefty Julio Urias is on turn to start the deciding contest, but it looks as though the Dodgers will turn the Giants lineup around with the right-handed Knebel to start the game before presumably bringing Urias in for an extended stretch. Knebel filled the same opener role four times during the regular season, allowing one run in a combined 5.2 innings of work.www.cbssports.com
