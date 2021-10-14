CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase reportedly wants Congress to keep the SEC out of crypto

By Benjamin Pimentel
protocol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase wants Congress to prevent the Securities and Exchange Commission from regulating crypto and turn the job over to a new body, according to a new report. The crypto marketplace wants Congress to create a special regulator for digital assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal Coinbase policy document.

AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS
bitcoin.com

Coinbase Publishes Proposal for Crypto Regulation Pushing 4 Core Recommendations

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has published its proposal for crypto regulation after “more than 75 meetings with stakeholders in government, industry, and academia,” CEO Brian Armstrong revealed. In its Digital Asset Policy Proposal, the company recommends “four core pillars to inform future U.S. regulation.”. Coinbase’s Proposal for Crypto Regulation. The Nasdaq-listed...
MARKETS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Coinbase Pushes For Crypto Regulator, Plum Raises Series A, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, wants Congress to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from overseeing the industry and instead create a special regulator for digital assets, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Coinbase Pitches Blueprint for Special Crypto Regulator

WASHINGTON—The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange wants Congress to block the Securities and Exchange Commission from overseeing the nascent industry and instead create a special regulator for digital assets, according to a policy blueprint reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Coinbase COIN 5.28% Global Inc., which has feuded with U.S. regulators...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Coinbase urges US regulators to create new unified system for crypto regulations

Coinbase has put forward a proposal outlining a few key recommendations to regulate the crypto industry. The crypto exchange warned that if the US fails to regulate the new asset class, it may fall behind other governments in the future. The Nasdaq-listed firm suggests that there should be one regulator...
MARKETS
American Banker

Coinbase makes pitch for crypto regulatory agency

The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase wants the federal government to establish a regulatory agency to police crypto companies. The company released a report Thursday that lays out what it thinks crypto regulation should look like in the U.S. It makes four recommendations, the main one being the creation of a body that oversees businesses tied to digital assets.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coinbase Calls for Single Regulator to Oversee Crypto Markets

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong at TechCrunch Disrupt 2018. Image: Wikimedia. Coinbase called for a single "digital first' regulator to oversee the crypto industry. The proposal may amount to wishful thinking given the current state of Washington, D.C. Coinbase issued a proposal on Thursday for a new crypto regulatory regime that...
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Coinbase Wants the U.S. to Establish a Cryptocurrency Regulator

Coinbase is now urging the United States government to establish a cryptocurrency regulator in order to keep the country from falling behind other governments across the globe. In a new policy proposal released yesterday, the crypto exchange platform pointed out that governmental oversight over the digital assets market was necessary....
U.S. POLITICS
protocol.com

6 policy proposals from Andreessen Horowitz for the future of crypto

Calling crypto the third wave of the Web revolution, Andreessen Horowitz outlined Wednesday what it thinks policymakers should do to adapt to the fast growing technology trend. The Silicon Valley venture firm's policy proposal turns the spotlight on a fresh wave of disruptive technologies, including blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs, which...
MARKETS
New York Post

Crypto exchange Coinbase to launch NFT marketplace by end of year

Coinbase wants in on the NFT boom. The largest US crypto exchange is launching a marketplace for the one-of-a-kind digital collectibles by the end of this year, Coinbase said on Tuesday. Users will be allowed to buy, sell and create NFT, or so-called non-fungible tokens, through Coinbase. “Just as Coinbase...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler: No Plan to Ban Crypto, It's up to Congress

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler says that the SEC has no plan to ban cryptocurrencies as China has done. He noted that it would be up to Congress to make such a decision. Recently, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell similarly said that the Fed had no intention to ban or limit the use of cryptocurrencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
