The Best Hotels to Book in Amiens, France
Amiens, which is divided by the Somme River, boasts the largest gothic cathedral in France, at twice the size of Notre-Dame de Paris. The Saint-Leu district, with its picturesque canals, hosts weekly floating market gardens, best visited by boats, while the Maison de Jules Verne, a museum dedicated to the author, will keep science fiction fans busy. With accommodation all over this pretty town, we have something for everyone. Book your stay now with Culture Trip.theculturetrip.com
