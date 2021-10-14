The Best Hotels to Book in Amiens, France

You won't run out of hotel options in Singapore, especially with the increasing number of new additions. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, the hotels in this list are just a quick walk, train ride or shuttle away from the city's best attractions like Gardens by the Bay and Sentosa. There are also plenty of restaurant and bar options around to make sure you never go hungry – even if it's way past midnight. The city never sleeps, after all.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO