The idea for the second series of Bed of Lies originated a couple of years ago – I was in a car driving across central London on the way to a hospital appointment with Clair, an archivist from the Midlands. I was going with her to collect the results of a blood test. She had limited time to talk that day, in between giving evidence at a public inquiry and going to the hospital, so I went with her. As we sat on blue plastic chairs in a waiting room at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Clair told me how her life had been destroyed by an international scandal – in which thousands of people were infected with HIV. She was widowed at 34, lost the chance to have a family and fought to keep her career afloat – all while trying to stay alive herself.

