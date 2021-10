The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) will head to England for the eighth time to take on the Miami Dolphins (1-4) on Sunday. The Jaguars have lost 20 consecutive games dating back to last season, but the Dolphins have lost three of their last four by double-digits. The Jaguars are 3-4 all-time in England, and the Dolphins have just one win in five trips across the Atlantic. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO