CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

SPOOKY SEASON: Here Are The Most Terrifying Attractions In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtkJh_0cRO24QM00
Photo: Getty Images

Haunted houses are one of the best ways to celebrate spooky season. With scares around every corner, you can laugh, scream, and enjoy your time with friends and family.

Some haunted houses are just better than others, however.

Yelp has a list of the top 10 highest-rated haunted houses in and around Phoenix.

According to Yelp, the best haunted house in Salt Lake City is 13th Floor Haunted House . One reviewer wrote:

"This place is amazing. I went twice this season, once on a Friday night and once on Halloween night. I loved it both times! It's really well put together. The fast pass will definitely be worth it if you tend to go later in the night, but we arrived 20 minutes early on Halloween and got in almost instantly after the gates opened. It's a lot more fun if you are in the front or back of the line. I recommend waiting a little from your group so you don't see them get scared up ahead, but it's fun nonetheless. I would definitely go back again next year."

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 terrifying attractions in and around Phoenix:

  1. 13th Floor Haunted House
  2. AZ Field of Screams
  3. Fear Farm
  4. Fright Manor
  5. Scarizona Scaregrounds
  6. Crypt Haunted Attraction
  7. Hellbilly Holler
  8. AZ Ghost Tours
  9. The Nest Haunted House
  10. Zombie WarZ

Click here to see the full list .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Houses#Floor Haunted House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
687
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy