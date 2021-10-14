SPOOKY SEASON: Here Are The Most Terrifying Attractions In Phoenix

Photo: Getty Images

Haunted houses are one of the best ways to celebrate spooky season. With scares around every corner, you can laugh, scream, and enjoy your time with friends and family.

Some haunted houses are just better than others, however.

Yelp has a list of the top 10 highest-rated haunted houses in and around Phoenix.

One reviewer wrote:

"This place is amazing. I went twice this season, once on a Friday night and once on Halloween night. I loved it both times! It's really well put together. The fast pass will definitely be worth it if you tend to go later in the night, but we arrived 20 minutes early on Halloween and got in almost instantly after the gates opened. It's a lot more fun if you are in the front or back of the line. I recommend waiting a little from your group so you don't see them get scared up ahead, but it's fun nonetheless. I would definitely go back again next year."

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 terrifying attractions in and around Phoenix:

