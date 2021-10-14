Notre Dame Football: Philip Gough Sits Down with Team Chaplain, Father Nate Wills

A very common phrase around football is, “Faith, Family, Football”, a mantra said and believed by players and coaches alike. The root of that statement is faith, which is critical to young men who make the choice to attend an institution founded on that principle like the University of Notre Dame. What many people may not realize is that there is someone to help guide this core statement for the players. Father Nate Wills is Notre Dame Football team’s Chaplain. You may recognize him by his knack for finding the camera (or the camera finding him), on game days. I was fortunate enough to sit down with Father Nate and talk with him about his experiences leading up to and acting as the chaplain for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.