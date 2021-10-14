Dodgers to start Corey Knebel in Game 5

The San Francisco Giants lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 in Game 4 of the National League Division Series tonight at Dodger Stadium. You ever have one of those days where literally nothing goes right? You stub your toe getting out of bed, the hot water isn’t working when you get in the shower, you get to your kitchen to discover you’re out of coffee, you leave one minute late and end up in a traffic jam, you pull into work to find that someone just pulled into the last parking spot, the power goes out while you’re on an important phone call, you realize you left your lunch at home when you don’t have time to go get anything, you get a flat tire halfway home, you come home to find that your dog has just had an absolute field day pooping all over your house and also you’re out of milk? Yeah, one of those days.

