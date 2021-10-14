CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers to start Corey Knebel in Game 5

By Brady Klopfer
McCovey Chronicles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers are throwing a curveball at the San Francisco Giants ahead of the winner-take-all Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night. Rather than starting star pitcher Julio Urías — who started Game 2, and was assumed by everyone to get the nod — Dave Roberts has opted to begin the game with Corey Knebel on the mound.

