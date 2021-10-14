CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidy Bryant Signs Overall Deal With Universal Television

Aidy Bryant , best known for starring in “ Saturday Night Live , has signed an overall deal with Universal Television to develop and produce projects for the studio.

Bryant is currently in her tenth season at “SNL.” Most recently, she co-created, wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in “Shrill,” the three season Hulu comedy based on Lindy West’s essay collection of the same name. Bryant is a four-time Emmy award nominee: she’s received two nominations for supporting comedy actress and one for original music and lyrics for “SNL” as well as a nomination for lead comedy actress for “Shrill.”

On television, Bryant has also appeared in the live action comedies “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Portlandia,” “Documentary Now!” and “Broad City,” with a recurring role in “Girls.” She has also voiced a lead character in the Amazon animated children’s series “Danger & Eggs” and co-starred in the films “The Big Sick” and “I Feel Pretty.”

“Aidy has been a beloved member of our NBCUniversal family for many years. Audiences have not only been entertained by her for nine seasons on ‘SNL’ but also delighted in her writing and performing across all sorts of TV and film projects,” said Jim Donnelly, executive vice president of comedy development at UTV. “Aidy is a colorful storyteller and brilliant producer who brings a fresh take to everything she does, and UTV is happy to welcome Aidy and her creative lens to this exciting partnership.”

Bryant is represented by Range Media Partners, Kovert Creative and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.

