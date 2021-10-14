CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers shuts down idea of ever playing for Bears: 'It's just not going to happen'

By Ryan Fedrau
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
During the offseason, some were convinced that Aaron Rodgers would never wear a Packers jersey again. Rodgers wanted to be traded, it was obvious.

Rodgers didn’t show up to mandatory minicamp, he showed no signs of coming back. Then, he was offered a deal where he has the option to leave the Packers after the 2021 NFL season if he wanted to.

Though he might exercise that option after the season, there’s one place Rodgers says he won’t play if he ever leaves the Packers. That team? The Chicago Bears.

That has to be a sigh of relief for Packer fans, but right now, the Bears are focused on developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Is Rodgers a better quarterback? Yes, by far. Even though he would be an upgrade, who will be 38 years old next season, the stars don’t seem to be aligning for the two sides.

Rodgers doesn’t want to play for Chicago, who has other plans at quarterback. Still, we’ve seen many teams dump their young quarterbacks for aging veterans. Most recently, the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady to a two-year deal instead of re-signing Jameis Winston. Look how that turned out.

It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for the Bears to sign an aging quarterback at some point if the option was there. Rodgers, though, has tapped out as an option.

“It’s just not going to happen,” Rodgers said.

Though he won’t be playing here, Rodgers has shown love to the city of Chicago. In fact, he even said Soldier Field was his favorite place to play outside of Green Bay.

“I’ve always enjoyed the city, enjoyed the fans even though they haven’t enjoyed me,” Rodgers said, who is 20-5 against the Bears in his career. “Maybe there’ll be a little more love when my time comes to an end playing here. But I do have a lot of respect for the city and the sports.”

Rodgers returns to Soldier Field this Sunday to face the Bears. Hopefully, Fields can hand him his first loss in Chicago since 2018.

