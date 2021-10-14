Meet the Royal Who Just Signed a Fashion Contract — and Whose Wife Was Already Crowned 'Most Stylish'

Skateboarder-turned-model-turned-actor Evan Mock kept his designer relationships strong during Fashion Month, making his way from city to city. Of course, he's always been on his A game when it comes to honing in on a signature style off screen, separate from his character Aki's on Gossip Girl. It's true, one might be overwhelmed to learn they have front-row appearances planned at Thom Browne, Fendi, Versace, Balmain, Raf Simons, Vivienne Westwood, Lanvin, and Lacoste on the agenda (whew!). But Mock pulled off the routine cooly, toting his skateboard along in between shows, socializing at parties, and even taking the time to grace us with his presence at the Met Gala, where he also showed his support for Thom Browne.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO