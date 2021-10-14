Meet the Royal Who Just Signed a Fashion Contract — and Whose Wife Was Already Crowned 'Most Stylish'
Dior has a new menswear ambassador — and they didn't have to look far. Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Princess Caroline of Monaco and grandson of American actress turned royalty Grace Kelly, has joined the French fashion house as a representative, according to WWD. Pierre's wife, Italian model Beatrice Borromeo, was previously named a Dior ambassador in February — which is not a surprise, given that she edged out the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to be named the most stylist European royal by Tatler earlier this year.people.com
