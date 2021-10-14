CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USA TODAY Sports head coach database lists Ed Orgeron's buyout number

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFP9G_0cRO1hbX00

It is hard to ignore the elephant in the room. With so much discussion around the LSU Tigers football program and the status of head coach Ed Orgeron, many have speculated. What is the number that it will cost to buy out the contract if athletic director Scott Woodward decides to move on? We now have a better idea.

According to the head coach salary database released by USA TODAY Sports on Thursday has his buyout at $17.15 million. Still, a higher amount than one would think would be under consideration. However, with the ongoing Title IX lawsuits and off-the-field issues at LSU, the number could be negotiated down once lawyers get involved. The buyout number is as of Dec. 1, 2021.

This year Ed Orgeron has the third-highest salary at roughly $8.4 million, that number reduced due to the pandemic. Only David Shaw of Stanford and Nick Saban had a higher number. Neither of which saw a reduction. In terms of the full amount of Orgeron’s contract, he is the second-highest paid head coach in the country.

That number is a bit high, but given the situation going on down on the Bayou and which way the program is trending, would that be enough to deter the Tigers leadership? It is highly doubtful but another layer to monitor moving forward.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

If Kirk Herbstreit comment about LSU Football is true, Ed Orgeron has to be fired

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit made a comment about LSU Football during the College Gameday broadcast on Saturday that could be very concerning for Tigers fans. Herbstreit suggested that LSU players may not even be interested in playing football at this point. Herbstreit didn’t offer any inside information, but the fact this...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football

It may be hard to believe, but we have reached the midseason point in college football. For some head coaches, that means the clock is ticking on whether they will have the same job next season. Whether head coaches like it or not, the college football coaching carousel never stops spinning.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Lsu Tigers Football#Database#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Title Ix#Stanford
Outsider.com

LSU Honors Kevione Faulk, Assistant Coach’s Daughter Who Died, During Saturday’s Game

On Saturday, the LSU football team honored the daughter of Assistant Coach Kevin Faulk, after her tragic death earlier this week. Faulk’s daughter, Kevione, died days before she turned 20 years old. At this point, her cause of death has not been revealed. But the Tigers wore decals on their helmet that read “KF” for Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LSU coach Ed Orgeron 'impressed' by Kentucky QB Will Levis

When LSU heads to Lexington this weekend to take on No. 16 Kentucky, it will face one of the more successful transfer stories this year in Wildcats quarterback Will Levis. On Wednesday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke about the 6-foot-3, 232-pound junior who has Kentucky off to an undefeated start with a Saturday win over Florida at home for the first time since 1986.
KENTUCKY STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow shades LSU over Ed Orgeron firing

Most LSU fans will likely accept that it was time for the school to move on from coach Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow, however, is not one of them. Burrow was clearly disappointed with the announcement that Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season. Burrow and Orgeron won a championship together two years ago. Orgeron had entrusted the team to Burrow, then a transfer from Ohio State, and Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Dan Mullen lost to Ed Orgeron and everyone made the same hot seat joke

Dan Mullen’s Florida Gators lost 49-42 to Ed Orgeron’s LSU Tigers on Saturday, leading to many of the same jokes. Orgeron has been taking some heat from fans and the media regarding his job security amid a 3-3 season. Apparently going 15-0 and putting together the best season in college football history in 2019 wasn’t enough for some. Between the 5-5 year last season and being 3-3 this season, there was already talk about Orgeron replacements.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Ed Orgeron will not visit Bryant-Denny again

‘We coming’ will not mean Ed Orgeron will coach in another Alabama Football game vs. LSU. An infamous proclamation made by Orgeron in 2017 applied specifically to LSU taking down the Alabama Football program. Briefly, it worked, as one magical LSU season created a National Championship. Now, 21 months later,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Did Ed Orgeron lose the locker room at LSU?

Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, which is shocking considering he led the team to a national title less than two years ago. It’s also surprising to read the claim that Orgeron has lost the locker room. Shortly after it was reported that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LSU football: Ed Orgeron buyout contains strange terms

After reports surfaced about LSU’s plan to part ways with football coach Ed Orgeron, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger continued digging for details. In the hours since, many details have emerged, including some strange language which keeps LSU and Orgeron paired together off the field. In addition to the unique provision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy