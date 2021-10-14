CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

IATSE’s Labor Push Is Part of Broader Worker Struggle Across U.S.

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFcSW_0cRO1fq500

IATSE isn’t working alone when it comes to pressing for better labor conditions.

As Hollywood waits to see whether the union that represents thousands of technicians and craftspeople will go on strike as part of an effort to improve on-set working conditions, the rest of the country has already seen similar maneuvers from workers in a broad range of industries.

Approximately 10,000 workers at Deere & Co, the large agricultural products manufacturer, went on strike Thursday in a bid to win better wages and incentives, even after their union, the United Automobile Workers, had struck a new contract proposal with the company. More than 1,000 employees went on strike last week at Kellogg, the large cereal and food manufacturer. Mondelez International, which makes Nabisco products, had to grapple with a work stoppage this past summer. And the nation’s eye turned earlier this year to an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, where the large e-commerce retailer proved able to fend off one of the biggest drives yet to unionize some portion of its workers

“We are seeing what may be the biggest part of a new strike wave, in which workers are expressing their unwillingness to put up with intolerable conditions. That’s happening in health care. It’s happening in coal mines. It’s happening at Kellogg. It’s happening at Nabisco,” says Benjamin Sachs, a professor at Harvard Law School who studies labor law and labor relations. “It’s really cutting across sectors.”

IATSE officials on Wednesday set a deadline to reach an agreement with the industry’s major production studios by early Monday morning. Without a new pact that improves hours and working conditions, union members will stop working across the U.S. at 12:01 a.m. on October 18 .  The union is in discussions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and is seeking a 10-hour turnaround between shifts for all workers, as well as a 54-hour turnaround on weekends. Officials are also seeking penalties for productions that don’t stop work for lunch and an end to lower rates paid by streaming services.

It’s easy to attribute the IATSE move to the recent coronavirus pandemic. Every studio must contend with a bevy of health and safety protocols that add costs to each piece of content being produced. But labor experts believe the union’s push to win new concessions is part of a cycle that has obvious ties to past moments in American history. Workers have often sought to recalibrate their relationship with employers after seismic events like World War II and the Great Depression.

Labor groups won new collective bargaining rights in 1935 under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, but the pressure for those benefits came with “massive, massive strikes, many of them illegal, that began in 1932 and continued up until 1935,” says Jane McAlevey, a senior policy fellow at the UC Berkeley Center for Labor Research and Education.

Similar union efforts were taking place prior to the current pandemic, she notes, including a strike by 7,700 workers across dozens of hotels owned by Marriott in 2018. Coronavirus conditions, she adds, have pushed other employees to reconsider what conditions are acceptable in a variety of workplaces, including hospitals and fast-food restaurants.

“Overall, we have seen a surge in labor activism. There has been tremendous discontent coming especially from essential workers, those people who have been performing their jobs during the pandemic, and putting their lives on the line,” notes Kent Wong, director of the Labor Center at UCLA. “In many instances they have been making very poor wages and receiving substandard benefits.”

IATSE’s work has been held up as an example of a larger national struggle. “At this moment, 60,000 film and television workers of the IATSE who make our favorite shows and movies are bargaining at the table right now,” said Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, in remarks she made earlier this week in Washington, DC, adding: “The pandemic laid bare the inequities of our system, and as we try to get beyond COVID, working people are refusing to return the crappy jobs with low pay. Potential workers are tired of being spanked one day and then treated as expendable.”

Some labor experts believe IATSE’s efforts have momentum. They are impressed by IATSE’s willingness to reveal not just what percentage of voters authorized a strike, but what percentage of membership voted overall. Both totals show overwhelming support, they say. And the union’s demands don’t seem particularly onerous.  “I think the demands of the entertainment workers are very reasonable,” says Mary Anne Trasciatti, director of labor studies at Hofstra University. “People aren’t asking for the moon. They are asking for safe workplaces, living wages and humane treatment.”

Success will depend on whether the studios believe they can find equally skilled labor during a strike, the experts suggest — and that may not be possible, particularly as the entertainment industry is under pressure to keep churning out new programming for a raft of recently launched streaming services, and while advertisers are paying top dollar for live sports broadcasts.

The current labor movement is enjoying broader support among Americans, says Sachs, the Harvard Law professor. Given recent workforce trends, he says, “if I were management, I would be concerned.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

IATSE Deal Could Be Rejected by Members: ‘Our Leadership Let Us Down’

Many members of IATSE say they will vote against ratifying a new contract with the major studios because it does not do enough to address working conditions on set. The deal, announced Saturday afternoon, averts a strike that would have shut down film and TV production nationwide starting on Monday morning. But in interviews and online chatter, many workers have expressed frustration with the terms and said they expect it will be rejected. “Basically nothing has changed,” said Ernesto Lomeli, a director of photography based in Los Angeles. “I have not heard a single person saying they will vote yes.” A ratification vote...
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

Hollywood Braces for Disruption and Hardship as IATSE Sets Strike Deadline

Hollywood is starting to brace for a strike that would essentially shut down the entire industry on Monday morning. Talks have stalled on a new contract for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which has lately accused the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers of refusing to made enough concessions. Matthew D. Loeb, the international president of IATSE, set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. PT Monday if a new contract cannot be reached.
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

IATSE and AMPTP Have Reached a Deal to Avert a Strike

Negotiators from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have reached a deal for a new three-year contract, averting a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country. “The IATSE & Hollywood 13 Locals achieved a tentative agreement w/ AMPTP,” the union told members Saturday afternoon. “Strike averted!” The union sent out a list of bullet points on the deal, including 10-hour “turnaround” times between shifts, 54-hour weekend turnarounds, and 3% wage increases for each of the next three years. The deal also includes increased meal penalties, improved wages and working conditions for streaming productions, and a...
LABOR ISSUES
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WLNS

Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider mandate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers […]
MICHIGAN STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s labor shortage: Where are the workers going?

SALT LAKE CITY – We’ve been hearing about “The Great Resignation” across the country where employees are leaving their jobs by the millions, but where are those workers going? Economists in Utah say the state’s competitive job market is creating a lot of chances for people to branch out and find better opportunities.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Washington Dc#Labor Rights#Iatse#Deere Co#Kellogg#Mondelez International#Nabisco#Harvard Law School
pbs.org

‘Striketober’ : Growing number of U.S. workers are pushing back against employers

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
ECONOMY
AFP

Frustrated and weary over pandemic slog, more US workers are striking

Exhausted after working long hours during the coronavirus pandemic and resentful that their bosses are not sharing sometimes huge profits, tens of thousands of nurses, factory workers and other laborers are going on strike across the United States. Some 31,000 employees of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare group in the western states of California and Oregon are poised to strike soon. Since Thursday, 10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment company have been on strike, while 1,400 workers walked off the job at the Kellogg's cereal company on October 5. And more than 2,000 employees of Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York, began striking October 1. In Hollywood a planned strike by tens of thousands of cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists, sound editors and other film crew members that threatened to paralyze the US movie industry from Monday was narrowly averted over the weekend when the union reached a tentative three-year deal with producers.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
UCLA
fox29.com

IATSE strike averted for 60,000 film and television workers

LOS ANGELES - A three-year deal has apparently been struck between negotiators for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a midnight deadline for a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country, Variety reported.
ADVOCACY
hofstra.edu

IATSE’s Push for Better Working Conditions Gains Momentum

Mary Anne Trasciatti, Director of the Labor Studies Program and Professor of Rhetoric and Public Advocacy, was interviewed by Variety about the push by IATSE (the International Alliance for Theatrical Stage Employees) for better on-set working conditions for its thousands of technicians and craftspeople. “I think the demands of the...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
moneytalksnews.com

5 Industries Where Workers Are Quitting in Droves

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of their jobs, many of those workers are finding themselves unemployed again. But this time, it’s by choice. In what has been called the Great Resignation, millions of workers are quitting their jobs and looking for greener...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Behind the Strike: Why UAW Workers Walked Off the Job at John Deere

Over 10,000 United Auto Workers union members went on strike against farm and construction equipment maker John Deere (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report after negotiations for a new contract failed to gain support. This is the nation's largest private-sector strike led by the UAW since the strike against...
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy