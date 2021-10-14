Billie Eilish Says Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Are “So Normal”

Billie Eilish was surprised to learn at the London premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, last month that the British monarchy can be shockingly down to earth. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the pop star explained that she was given a “whole list” of rules about what to do and what not to do when meeting the royals that left her scared she was going to screw up this seemingly formal moment. But in the end, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton turned out to be being totally cool. “I tried to [follow the rules]. I was planning on it,” she told Kimmel. “They were just so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared. I can’t talk to them.’” She added that meeting them all was “amazing” and “They were, like, very complimentary, and they had all these questions for me. They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I can’t complain.”