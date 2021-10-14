CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — Heavy gunfire broke out Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Hezbollah group against the judge leading the probe into last year’s blast in the city's port. At least six people were killed and dozens wounded in the most violent street fighting in the Lebanese capital in years.

