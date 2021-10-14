CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Stock Grinds Higher; Can It Boil Up To New Highs?

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) analysts have been active ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings print scheduled for Oct. 28 after the markets close. They can’t seem to agree on the stock’s value, however. On Oct. 11, Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan upgraded Starbucks from Hold to Buy with a...

