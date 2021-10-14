The Best Free Concerts, Plant Sale and Halloween-Themed Treats Support ARNO

Another reason to love my neighborhood: This Saturday Laurel Street Music will present two free concerts. Herlin Riley & Erica Falls perform from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., followed by Trumpet Mafia from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Both concerts will be on the porch at 6072 Laurel St. (right next to Patois restaurant, just blocks from Audubon Park). Though the concerts are free, attendees are encouraged to bring either cash for the tip jar or to tip the musicians via an app. Details will be available at the concert. Come with chairs, ice chests, snacks, children and friendly pets.