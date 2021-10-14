Chess move: Dodgers going with opener in Game 5 vs. Giants

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn a winner-take-all game, any advantage can be the difference between advancing and going home. In an effort to gain an early upper hand in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has opted to use reliever Corey Knebel as an opener Thursday instead of handing the ball to left-hander Julio Urias from the jump.

