The Exchange 10.13.21: Response to COVID Assessed; Trusts in SD; Funds for ESL; SCCS Reaudit
This week on The Exchange, we hear from the speaker at this year's Morningside University Waitt Lecturer, who reassess the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, a Sioux Falls journalist recenlty featured in the Washington Post, explains the trust industry in South Dakota that was exposed in Pandora Papers. And Siouxland Public Media's Sheila Brummer is at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music talking about a new benefit planned for this weekend at the Warrior Hotel.www.kwit.org
