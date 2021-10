You can accuse Billy Mitchell of a lot of things, but you can't say his life is uneventful. One of the earliest trailblazers in the world of video game high scores, Mitchell set a "perfect" score of 3,333,360 points in Namco's Pac-Man and has held other records during his decade-spanning career, but it's his association with Nintendo's Donkey Kong – and his role in the 2007 documentary King of Kong – which has earned him enduring fame.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO