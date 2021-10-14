Squid Game Is Following the Tiger King Pattern, According to Nielsen
Netflix says Squid Game is off to the fastest start of any new series in the streamer’s nearly nine-year history of originals, but new Nielsen data suggest U.S. audiences took a minute to find the show. According to the ratings giant, the nine-episode Korean drama accumulated a solid — yet relatively modest — Stateside audience of 206 million viewing minutes during its first three days on Netflix, just missing out on a spot in Nielsen’s top-ten lists of streaming-content viewership for the week of September 13 to 19. While that performance may not seem to line up with all the hype surrounding the show in recent weeks, it would be a mistake to read too much into this early snapshot, particularly since plenty of other signals are pointing to Squid Game being a smash.www.vulture.com
