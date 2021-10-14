Squid Game Is Following the Tiger King Pattern, According to Nielsen

Ever since its premiere just a few weeks ago on Netflix, Squid Game has enraptured and disturbed so many viewers around the world that the streaming giant already predicts that the Korean dystopian thriller will become its most popular show, ever. Of course it's not hard to see why. For those who have yet to binge all 9 episodes, the Hunger Games-meets-Parasite premise of Squid Game is that 456 people who are desperate for money are invited to a creepy facility where, over the course of six days, they'll play various children's games (some are specifically Korean, like the Dalgona candy challenge and the titular Squid Game, while others are more universal, like Tug of War). The winner of it all will take home $38 million—but lose a game and you pay with your life.

