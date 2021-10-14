5 car pile-up on Lakeland has traffic at snail’s pace

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An accident involving multiple vehicles on northbound I-880 in Oakland Saturday morning slowed traffic in the area for hours, according to reports. The accident was first reported on I-880 northbound before 5th Avenue at around 8:15 a.m., according to social media posts. Initially all lanes were blocked and a sig-alert was issued. One person claimed they saw a van swerve and hit a SUV, which lost control and hit the center divide. The witness said they saw airbags deployed. A tweet by the KCBS Traffic Twitter account indicated that at around 9:12 a.m., the two left lanes were still blocked. Traffic was backed up to High Street. In #Oakland, the two left lanes are blocked 880 northbound before 5th Ave. Traffic is backed up beyond High Street. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) October 16, 2021 According to reports, all lanes were cleared by around 10:30 a.m., over two hours after the initial crash. Drivers were advised to expect residual delays. #Oakland After 2.5 hrs of having lanes blocked, 880 northbound before 5th Ave is entirely open, the earlier #accident cleared. Still slow from High Street. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) October 16, 2021

