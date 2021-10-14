CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK A TROOPER: Driving in dense fog

By Michelle Vlasak
 4 days ago

Question: This week it has been extremely foggy on the morning commute, can you give some advice on driving in fog?. Answer: Driving when the weather limits your visibility can be a challenge for all of us on the road. You can reduce your chances of being involved in a crash by eliminating distractions and by following a few safety tips.

