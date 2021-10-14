ASK A TROOPER: Driving in dense fog

Happy Monday! Pack your patience this morning & pretty much all week!. We are waking up to some areas of dense fog this morning in the wake of a rainy Sunday. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for areas along and west of I-65 until 9 AM due to visibility of a quarter-mile or less. This will definitely create some issues for your ride to work and school. Once the fog begins to clear this morning it will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will remain elevated today and paired with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s it could spark up some midday storms. Storms are possible during the afternoon, but today would be considered a “calmer” chance than what the next few days will bring.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO