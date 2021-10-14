ASK A TROOPER: Driving in dense fog

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 627 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 OHZ006>008-017-018-023-027>033-036>038-047-PAZ002-003-051300- /O.CON.KCLE.FG.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-211005T1300Z/ Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Hancock-Seneca-Trumbull-Wyandot-Crawford- Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Port Clinton, Oak Harbor, Genoa, Fremont, Bellevue, Clyde, Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Warren, Niles, Upper Sandusky, Carey, Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown, Marion, Mount Gilead, Cardington, Millersburg, Killbuck, Mount Vernon, Edinboro, Corry, Union City, Meadville, and Titusville 627 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rapid changes in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://www.weather.gov/cle.
