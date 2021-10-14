CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 6 Betting Preview With Joe Ostrowski

By Brandon Gdula
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 6 in the NFL features some high-profile games between contenders in both the NFC and AFC. Who should we expect to emerge in each game? Joe Ostrowski of BetQL joins The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview Cardinals vs. Browns and Chargers vs. Ravens before detailing his favorite bets across Week 6.

