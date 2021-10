BROCKTON, Mass. (CBS Boston) — A woman burned by “scalding” hot coffee at a Massachusetts Dunkin’ location is suing the local owner of the store and two employees who allegedly mocked her injuries. Angela Barbosa filed the lawsuit in Plymouth Superior Court earlier in October. She said she was in the passenger’s seat of her sister’s car in June of 2020 when they pulled up to the Dunkin’ drive-thru at night and ordered three hot coffees. She claims an employee handed her sister coffee cups that were not placed firmly in a tray, and that the hot drinks were not properly capped. They...

