2021 Syracuse, Onondaga County elections: Deadline to apply for absentee ballots is soon

I am a former Onondaga County legislator who was impacted by the reapportionment of the legislature in 1980. I served in the only Democratic majority ever in the Legislature. Since 1980, the Republican Party has controlled the legislature in no small measure due to crafty reapportionment every 10 years. One can say that is fair game for the party that wins elections. However, Legislature Chair David Knapp’s desires to draw new boundaries to provide for people of “like interest” should rightfully send chills into the spirit of those who demand that government represent a diverse amalgam of economic, racial and philosophical peoples and views. I say to reapportionment commission Chair Kevin Hulslander — a respected local attorney — slow the process down to enable all peoples of like and different interests to participate in the drafting of county legislature boundaries that will provide for a truly metropolitan government. Let’s reject the parochial views expressed by Knapp. A thoughtful approach to redistricting can then include posing the question of whether, as constituted, the legislature will be able to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse community. It may be time for major changes.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO