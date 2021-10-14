CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris Shared The Cutest Birthday Tweet For Her 2nd Gentleman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomantic love is so beautiful, especially when its between two people who’ve been there for one another through thick and thin — like Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. The two have been married for almost a decade now, and it seems like they just fell in love yesterday. Plus, they know how to show appreciation for one another: Kamala Harris' 2021 birthday tweet for Doug Emhoff is so cute, it’ll melt your heart. If that’s not relationship goals, I don’t know what is.

