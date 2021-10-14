CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Team Roundup: Colorado Rockies

By D.J. Short
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Record: 74-87 Fourth place, NL West. Team ERA: 4.82 (25th in MLB) Team OPS: .731 (12th in MLB) This wasn’t a good season for Bud Black and the Rockies, but it certainly could have been worse. In large part, that’s because of their starting rotation. It was, dare we say, solid? Certainly when you take context into account. The rotation ERA was 4.77, but it was league average by ERA-minus on FanGraphs. Surprisingly, the staff was tied for fourth in the majors with 68 quality starts. They were steady and consistent as a group, limiting walks while inducing a lot of ground balls. They were also remarkably healthy. It’s hard to count on that from year-to-year, but this approach could work for Coors Field. Oh yeah, Jeff Bridich is no longer the general manager after a tumultuous end to his tenure. That’s good, right? Bill Schmidt recently received the full-time tag and has already signed C.J. Cron and Antonio Senzatela to extensions. Cron really enjoyed life in Colorado and Senzatela actually led the pitching staff in fWAR this year. Ryan McMahon had an up-and-down season at the plate, but he emerged as one of the game’s best defenders. Brendan Rogers finally got a chance to prove that he can be part of the Rockies’ future, which is important with Trevor Story expected to depart this winter. And while it was a shame to see Nolan Arenado get traded, Austin Gomber showed a lot of potential and there’s still something to be excited about from the prospect side of things.

