Preview: UW-Whitewater hits the road to take on UW-Oshkosh

PREVIEW: UW-WHITEWATER AT UW-OSHKOSH

What: No. 3 UW-Whitewater (5-0 overall, 2-0 WIAC) at No. 18 UW-Oshkosh (3-1, 1-1).

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Titan Stadium, Oshkosh.

Tickets: Tickets will be available at the gate.

TV/radio/internet: A telecast will be streamed live by portal.stretchinternet.com/uwosh. WKCH radio (106.5 FM) will broadcast the game, with an online stream at kix1065.com.

Last week: The Warhawks remained unbeaten in WIAC play with a 65-21 victory over UW-Platteville played before a crowd of more than 15,000 at Perkins Stadium. ... The Titans, in their fourth consecutive road game, lost 30-21 at now-No. 11 UW-La Crosse after letting a 21-7 halftime lead slip away.

The series: Whitewater leads, 77-30-5, with the teams splitting the last six meetings. Four of those games were decided by one score.

About the Warhawks: Coach Kevin Bullis (sixth season, 62-9 record) saw his team give up its first first-half touchdown of the season against Platteville, but it hardly mattered as Whitewater rolled to a 44-7 halftime lead and has outscored its five opponents by a combined 149-7 in the first half. ... Senior quarterback Max Meylor had his best game to date, posting career highs in completions (22 of 27) and passing yards (314) and matching his career best with four touchdown passes. He also ran for a score. On the year, Meylor ranks in the top 10 in Division III in several categories. He has completed 81 of 110 passes (73.6%) for 1,229 yards and 16 touchdowns with no interceptions. ... Ryan Wisniewski has 20 catches for 357 yards and six TDs. Senior running back Alex Peete leads the rushing attack with 370 yards and 10 scores. ... Sophomore defensive back Egon Hein leads the defense with 22 tackles and a forced fumble, followed by senior defensive back Mark McGrath and junior linebacker Aaron Sturdevant of Burlington with 21 stops each and junior linebacker Shane McGrail with 20. Whitewater ranks 17th in NCAA Division III with an average of 43.6 points per game and 11th with a defensive average of 11.0 points allowed.

About the Titans: Coach Pat Cerroni (14th season, 106-43) had some work to do this week after his Titans collapsed in the second half at La Crosse. Oshkosh gamed 227 yards in the first half to open a 21-7 lead, but allowed 23 unanswered points and was held to 74 yards of offense in the second half. The La Crosse defense stopped Oshkosh on a fourth-and-1 play at its own 34 late in the game. ... Sophomore quarterback Kobe Berghammer has completed 60% of his passes for 793 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions, and has rushed for 167 yards and four scores. Sophomore Peter MacCudden leads the rushing attack with 260 yards and a score on 44 attempts. Sophomore Tony Steger has 14 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Jimmy DuVal, a Whitewater High School product, has eight catches for 60 yards. ... Freshman defensive back Carson Raddatz leads the defense with 33 tackles and an interception. ... The Titans average 28 points scored and 370 yards of offense per game, and allow averages of 24 points and 349.8 yards per game.

—Art Kabelowsky