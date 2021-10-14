CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Bob Odenkirk In ‘Halloween Kills’? Sort Of.

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
The following post contains minor spoilers for Halloween Kills. A lot of viewers are going to wait out Halloween Kills’ closing credits in the hopes that there might be some kind of scene that sets up the next film, Halloween Ends, which is due in theaters in October of 2022. Unfortunately, they’ll be waiting in vain; the credits roll to black and then the movie is over. You get to hear John Carpenter’s unforgettable Halloween score one more time, but that’s about it.

