CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Fashion Meets Interior Kitchen Design

Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - When we hear the term “personal style,” we typically associate it with how people dress, wear their hair, apply their makeup, etc. It evokes visions of everything ranging from suburbanites in brightly colored shift dresses paired with pearls to mohawk-sporting, leather jacket-wearers and everything in between. But personal style is so much more than simply your head-to-toe aesthetic. It should extend beyond you, and into your day-to-day living spaces — including your kitchen.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

What Are The Elements Of Art And Principles Of Interior Design?

There are two families to memorize when designing your home. There are the elements of art and the principles of design. A lot of people get these two confused and sometimes even merge them. But they are separate families that can both be implemented into interior design, creating the elements...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Where to Start in the Interior Design Process

The Deseret News Home Show is happening October 8-10 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Each day on The PLACE we will be featuring a different vendor who will be there sharing their expertise. Monday we talked with Laneel Perry of Design Dezign about where to start in...
SANDY, UT
The Independent

How to connect with nature indoors through biophilic design

Creating a pocket of calm and tranquillity in the chaos of the city is possible if you apply biophilic design to urban spaces, say botanist and TV presenter James Wong and acclaimed designer DaeWha Kang, who are fronting a Thanks Plants campaign by TheJoyOfPlants.co.uk.Having recently created a dazzling array of plants in a space the size of an average kitchen at London’s first Houseplant Hideout installation, they are now trying to get people to further connect with nature, no matter how small their urban space, through biophilic design.What is biophilic design?“Biophilia means love of life or living things. Essentially all...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Kitchen Design#Fashion Week#Bpt
theacorn.com

Tip for achieving the top 2021 home trend: Warm interior design

Change is on the horizon as 2021 is poised to be a transition year for home design. Expect some of the cool and minimalistic trends of the past to be replaced with more approachable designs that convey comfort, warmth and positivity. “Darker colors, natural textiles like wood, and soft lighting...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

10 iF design award 2021 winners open homes to stimulating interior design

Amongst hundreds of submissions, iF design award 2021 enters homes to inspire creative, perceptive and foremost comfortable design. the 10 winning residential projects shine light on luxurious concrete structures and cozy timber cabins, each inspiring completely different characters and ways of living. whether surrounded by a swimming pool or a garden, the designers elevate the interiors in linear villas, picturesque courtyard houses, or fairy-tale like houses in the woods from spain to in japan.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bendmagazine.com

Cottagecore — From Fashion Aesthetic to Cozy Cottage Design

Browse around internet apps like TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram, and it doesn’t take long to stumble across an aesthetic that’s seeing a rise in popularity among teens and young adults. Characterized by wicker baskets filled with wildflowers and fresh baked bread, rolling countryside hills and long linen dresses, the “cottagecore” style has taken hold.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
TrendHunter.com

Off-Season Athletic Fashion Design

Fashion label NAMESAKE introduces its new collection named Contour Line, designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. It is full of items that boast retro design from an elevated perspective. The brand nods to its two biggest inspirations to design the seasonal pieces: basketball and agriculture. The Contour Line imagines the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
seattlepi.com

Jonathan Adler to Host Interior Design Instructional Series for Wondrium

Wondrium has ordered 12 episodes of an interior design instructional series hosted by designer Jonathan Adler. The series, produced by Wondrium, will debut globally in the streaming service in 2022. The untitled project, with a title to come, will feature Adler “illustrating the basic rules of design, and then how...
INTERIOR DESIGN
topgear.com

A fashion designer collaborated with Porsche to make this 968

Arthur Kar’s 968 Speedster is peak 1990s retro... Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. When the automotive and fashion worlds collide, it’s not often the end product is something you’d actually want to be seen in. We’re thinking the endless number of Ferrari caps or those Porsche/Puma driving shoe trainer things.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tribeza.com

These Austin Interior Designers Will Help You Realize Your Best Self at Home

“Function and beauty can alter your mood, increase productivity and reduce stress,” says Ruby Cloutier. For the last year and a half, our concept of home has evolved drastically. For most of us, it became a refuge — the only safe space we could count on in a wildly unpredictable world. For many, home also became a place of work, as people quickly adapted their surroundings to meet their changing lifestyles. But no matter your line of work or living situation, one thing is true for all of us: we sure spend a lot more time in our own space these days.
AUSTIN, TX
coastalvirginiamag.com

Why You Should Consider Hiring an Interior Designer

In the season of quarantines and temperamental weather, many of us find ourselves looking around and wondering how to freshen up, or even totally overhaul, the spaces where we are now spending so much time. It’s a desire I understand well. My husband and I have owned Penny Lane Properties...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Design Week

Interiors inspiration: Design Week’s favourite new projects

From European-inspired restaurants, to scientific research facilities mixing old and new, these are the interiors projects that have caught our attention recently. Located in Kings Square Copenhagen, new restaurant Esmée aims to fuse classic French brasserie aesthetics with “modern interpretations”. Space Copenhagen, the designers behind the restaurant, describes the space as “simultaneously elegant, fun, comfortable and unpretentious”.
INTERIOR DESIGN
amazinginteriordesign.com

Creative Ways To Improve The Interior Design Of Your Home

Interior designing involves improving the look and feel of the interior of your house. The reasons for doing so may be aplenty. You may want to impress your boss who is visiting for the first time, attract potential buyers to gain the desired amount on a sale, or simply wish for a change in your immediate surroundings. However, what exactly does improving the interior design of your home entail? Is it a major revamping operation that includes repainting, rebuilding, and replacing furniture? Not necessarily. It may very well be a simple matter of reupholstering the items in your house. Here are a few creative ways in which you can go about doing that.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Post and Courier

Vendor profile: African Fashion Designs

This will be the second go-round for Catherine Kapi’s African Fashion Design at the Flowertown Festival. Her first year — the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — the rain caused havoc, and in 2021, she is hoping for perfect weather to show off her work. She was encouraged by friends to show her fashion at Summerville’s annual event.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
newdecortrends.com

Kitchen Design 2023: 3 Ideas To Create Super Trendy Designs

The kitchen is a multifunctional space. It is used not only for cooking, but also as a dining room, often combined with a living room, etc. We invite you to find out what the kitchen design 2023 should be like and get acquainted with three ideas of trendy design. Kitchen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Highsnobiety

American Designers Are Finally Dominating Fashion

Last month, Rihanna was announced as the new face of the legacy German luggage brand Rimowa, part of LVMH. She joined LeBron James and Virgil Abloh, the latter of which collaborated with the brand on an exclusive range of see-through suitcases in 2018. This isn’t the first time that Rihanna...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yourwilliamson.com

Interior Thinking: The Kitchen Trends You Should Adopt This Year

So, you’ve decided to undergo a major renovation of your kitchen. Congratulations! This move will add a huge boost to you and your family’s quality of life, not to mention your home’s resale value. Here’s what’s trending and working for other families:. Custom Pantries. One of the biggest complaints homeowners...
INTERIOR DESIGN
coloradohomesmag.com

10 Epic Kitchens Designed for Work, Play and Rest

Renovation and addition to a Denver Highlands home; 290-square-foot kitchen. Builder: Jon Ingalls and Jarred Roy, 5280 Contracting. “The clients’ highest priority was to have the healthiest home, so we did our homework to ensure every single thing we used in construction was green with little-to-zero VOCs while also balancing long-term durability to withstand the wear of two young, active children,” Wong says. “The function of the kitchen was paramount, because the husband is a chef. We custom-designed every single cabinet and created a large island to allow guests and family to gather around, but to also create a barrier to his workspace, so he can cook like the pro he is.”
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy