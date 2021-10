A Texas couple found their pet chihuahua had attempted to join them on holiday by stowing away in their suitcase as they tried to check their luggage in the airport.Jared and Kristi Owens were travelling to Las Vegas at the end of September when they were told their bags were too heavy.“They put it on the scale and this bag is basically like five, five and a half pounds overweight. Really quickly we are like, ‘oh, we have got to rearrange some stuff’,’ Mr Owens told KCBD.“Opens it up and literally, there’s our dog coming out of my boot,...

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO