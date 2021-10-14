CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Pharmacy closures, transfers and backlogs frustrating C. Oregonians

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypvmj_0cRNvJRP00

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some Sisters residents say Bi-Mart closing its pharmacies is making getting prescriptions difficult, while others around the High Desert report other issues with their drugstores.

Bi-Mart recently announced it is ending its pharmacy operations and transferring prescriptions to Walgreens, if one is located nearby.

One Sisters resident says their options are now either Sisters Drug, a smaller pharmacy some believe will not be able to handle this new wave of customers, or driving out of town to a Walgreens or another drugstore.

Several Central Oregon residents have noted longer wait times for prescriptions in general, and/or phones going unanswered by overwhelmed pharmacies.

Rite Aid told NewsChannel 21 in a statement:

" Like most pharmacies and retailers, Rite Aid is experiencing some staffing challenges in different regions, including in Oregon. As our pharmacy associates in Bend work hard to address increased prescription volume and high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, customers may experience slightly longer wait times for their prescriptions. We are working on a range of initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining pharmacy associates that should improve our ability to fill prescriptions quickly. "

NewsChannel 21 also has reached out to Walgreens but has not yet received a response.

Noah Chast will be speaking Thursday to a Sisters resident about the pharmacy struggles. His report is coming up on NewsChannel Fox @ 4.

The post Pharmacy closures, transfers and backlogs frustrating C. Oregonians appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 18

Sunbunny064
4d ago

Walgreens is the worst! Pharmacist lie to customer, they are slow to fill prescriptions, and they are being sued for descrimination against customers who use opioids. NEVER go to Walgreens for pharmacy services. Rite Aid, Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway all have good reliable pharmacies that take the time to get to know customers like Bi-mart once did. I am a regular Bi-mart shopper, I think they are making a mistake closing their pharmacy. People go inside the store to visit pharmacy. When people are in the store people shop. I think Bi-mart corporation is panicked because of the pandemic. ( Just my opinion)

Reply
3
gave me a break
4d ago

They want people go on shipping it Amazon is doing it but the mail is doing slower. Big business are Hurting people in more way than drugs

Reply
2
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deadline day: 93.5% of St. Charles workers vaccinated, 200-plus get exceptions — 180 leave

On Monday's state vaccination mandate deadline for all health care and public school workers and thousands of state employees, St. Charles Health System reported that about 93.5% of its caregivers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 51 have started getting the shots -- and 180 have left the organization. The post Deadline day: 93.5% of St. Charles workers vaccinated, 200-plus get exceptions — 180 leave appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Emotions run high on mandate deadline day; unvaccinated St. Charles workers sidelined

On Monday's state vaccination mandate deadline for all health care and public school workers and thousands of state employees, St. Charles Health System reported that about 93.5% of its caregivers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 51 have started getting the shots -- and 180 have left the organization. The post Emotions run high on mandate deadline day; unvaccinated St. Charles workers sidelined appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact distributes another $6.5 million in emergency rental aid, has more to provide

Central Oregon nonprofit NeighborImpact said Monday it has distributed $6.5 million of Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to Central Oregon households in less than four months, and is still accepting applications. The post NeighborImpact distributes another $6.5 million in emergency rental aid, has more to provide appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Sisters, OR
Local
Oregon Business
KTVZ News Channel 21

C. Oregonians react to OSU study that says sunscreen with zinc loses effectiveness, becomes toxic

Sunscreen that includes zinc oxide, a common ingredient, has been found to lose much of its effectiveness and becomes toxic after two hours of exposure to ultraviolet radiation, according to a study that included Oregon State University scientists. The post C. Oregonians react to OSU study that says sunscreen with zinc loses effectiveness, becomes toxic appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fentanyl helping fuel recent rise in Central Oregon drug overdoses, public health officials warn

The Central Oregon Overdose Crisis Response Task Force and the region's Public Health Overdose Team, an initiative involving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, reported Monday it has identified a recent increase in overdoses, one fatal, and outlined steps being taken in response, while urging others to act as well. The post Fentanyl helping fuel recent rise in Central Oregon drug overdoses, public health officials warn appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacies#Drugstore#Bi Mart#Sisters Drug#Rite Aid#Newschannel 21#Newschannel Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy