Pharmacy closures, transfers and backlogs frustrating C. Oregonians

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some Sisters residents say Bi-Mart closing its pharmacies is making getting prescriptions difficult, while others around the High Desert report other issues with their drugstores.

Bi-Mart recently announced it is ending its pharmacy operations and transferring prescriptions to Walgreens, if one is located nearby.

One Sisters resident says their options are now either Sisters Drug, a smaller pharmacy some believe will not be able to handle this new wave of customers, or driving out of town to a Walgreens or another drugstore.

Several Central Oregon residents have noted longer wait times for prescriptions in general, and/or phones going unanswered by overwhelmed pharmacies.

Rite Aid told NewsChannel 21 in a statement:

" Like most pharmacies and retailers, Rite Aid is experiencing some staffing challenges in different regions, including in Oregon. As our pharmacy associates in Bend work hard to address increased prescription volume and high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, customers may experience slightly longer wait times for their prescriptions. We are working on a range of initiatives aimed at recruiting and retaining pharmacy associates that should improve our ability to fill prescriptions quickly. "

NewsChannel 21 also has reached out to Walgreens but has not yet received a response.

