Morgan Stanley's Gorman: Fed Should Lift Rates by Q1 2022

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman says the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates by the first quarter of 2022.

“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” he told Bloomberg Thursday. “Money is a bit too free and available right now.”

Stocks have almost doubled since March 2020. And bond yields aren’t too far from record lows.

Half of Fed policymakers have indicated they expect a rate hike next year, with the other half expecting 2023.

Rising wages, supply-chain disruption and booming commodity prices are pushing inflation higher, Gorman noted.

Consumer prices soared 5.4% in the 12 months through September. And the Fed’s favored inflation indicator, the personal consumption expenditures index, climbed 4.3% in the 12 months through August.

Unlike many Fed officials, Gorman doesn’t see this inflation as transitory, so the Fed should be ready to raise rates, he said.

“Certainly by the first quarter of next year I’d start moving,” Gorman said. “They have got a lot of capacity to move. … And by the way, we are 10 rate increases away from what would be considered normal.”

The Fed-controlled federal funds rate on interbank loans stands at a record low of zero to 0.25%.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also expressed concern about inflation this week.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs says that if fears of stagflation continue to grow, stocks with pricing power will likely thrive. It lists a slew of names, including Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report, Phillip Morris (PM) - Get Philip Morris International Inc. Report, 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report and Adobe (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report.

MarketWatch

Avis stock falls after Morgan Stanley recommends selling, saying it's too early for the 'mega-fleet bull case'

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Thursday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis recommended investors sell, saying it's too early for investors to be betting on the "mega-fleet bull case." The stock has now lost 4.8% since it closed at a record $153.39 on Tuesday, but has still more than doubled (up 103.6%) over the past three months and rocketed 291.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced just 18.1% this year. Kovanis downgraded Avis to underweight, after cutting the rating to equal weight in March 2021. Although he raised his...
Council on Foreign Relations

The Fed Should Peg Rates to Reality, Not to Its Stale Forecasts

October 8, 2021 10:11 am (EST) Last week we learned that August core PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, hit 3.6 percent for the third consecutive month. Yet as the evidence mounts that current inflation is not merely “transitory,” and the Fed raises its inflation forecasts in consequence, the Fed’s guidance as to when it will raise its policy rate above 0-0.25%, where it has been stuck since March 2020, has barely budged.
TheStreet

Five Below Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Five Below is 'outpunching its weight in inventory, freight and financial management,' Morgan Stanley said. Five Below (FIVE) - Get Five Below, Inc. Report shares rose sharply Thursday, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the discount retailer to overweight from equal weight, keeping its price target at $230. The company is “outpunching...
