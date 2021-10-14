CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Top Stock Decliners for Thursday: Boeing, Wells Fargo

By Vidhi Choudhary
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
date 2021-10-14

U.S. stocks on Thursday were higher, benefitting from better-than-expected earnings and economic data that helped ease investor concern about inflation and a slowdown in growth.

The S&P 500 advanced for a second session, adding 1.65% and putting the broad benchmark index on pace for its best day since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.54%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.68%.

Here are some of the biggest losers in the stock market on Thursday.

1. Boeing BA | Down 2%

Shares of Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report fell Thursday following reports that the aerospace giant found a new defect on its 787 Dreamliner, the latest in a series of production problems that have delayed aircraft deliveries.

Boeing said some titanium 787 Dreamliner parts were improperly manufactured over the past three years.

2. Pinduoduo PDD | Down 3.6%

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese tech company Pinduoduo (PDD) - Get Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report fell on Thursday. Last month, Colin Huang, the founder of the Chinese e-commerce platform, lost $27 billion in personal wealth, Bloomberg reported. Pinduoduo shares have fallen 6.3% over the past month.

3. U.S. Bancorp USB | Down 2.25%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get U.S. Bancorp Report ended lower even after the Minneapolis bank posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

The lender said profit rose due to a lower provision for credit losses as the global economy improved.

4. Wells Fargo WFC | Down 1.6%

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report shares ended lower after initially trading higher following its latest financial report Thursday morning. Third-quarter earnings exceeded analysts' forecasts, thanks to factors including improvement in the economy.

5. Progressive PGR | Down 0.9%

Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR) - Get Progressive Corporation Report came under pressure Thursday after profit fell for the third quarter and the company booked losses due to Hurricane Ida.

Progressive clocked $167.6 million in catastrophe losses associated with Hurricane Ida.

The provider of personal and commercial insurance posted earnings of $118.5 million, or 19 cents a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.53 billion, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period.

The earnings missed Wall Street expectations.

#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Nasdaq Composite#Boeing Ba#Boeing Company Report#Chinese#Adr Class A Report#Bloomberg#Goodtrust Partners#Vpc#U S Bancorp Usb#U S Bancorp Report#Wells Fargo Wfc
