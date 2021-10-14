CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas' Sale: Start Holiday Shopping with 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is here with winter close behind. That means the holidays are coming up, and if you're not ready for gift shopping, Adidas can help you get into the holiday spirit with a sale! The sales are arriving a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, they should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. Right now through October 19, Adidas is offering up to 30% off your entire purchase when you buy $50 in clothes.

