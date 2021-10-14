CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OAMC's FW21 Cyanotype Liner Jacket Is Here

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the unveiling of its Fall/Winter 2021 campaign last month, Luke Meier‘s label OAMC has launched its latest Cyanotype Liner jacket. The silhouette features an applied cotton-silk patch with a cyanotype artwork and a quote from American philosopher Henry David Thoreau, which reads, “All good things are wild and free.” The featured artwork, which boasts a photograph of a child standing next to flowers by a window, is centered on the back of the garment.

thezoereport.com

Take Note: Kendall Jenner’s New Puffer Jacket Is About To Be Everywhere

Over the next few weeks, you will likely replace your denim jackets and trenches with puffers and thicker, season-appropriate coats. To serve up shopping options, retailers are starting to release their holiday campaigns and winter-weather lineups. First up is everyone’s favorite athleisure brand, Alo Yoga, who tapped Kendall Jenner for its holiday campaign. The newly released imagery features the supermodel and brand ambassador dressed in the label’s iconic sherpa jackets and puffer coats, all so perfect for the upcoming winter weather.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Here's why a bomber jacket could be your best outerwear buy this autumn – and beyond

There is something about outerwear that has its origins in military design, which is inherently cool. And if it was originally a menswear piece? (Well, that could technically include everything from high heels to jeans…) That’s even better. So, as we edge into autumn, a versatile and genderless bomber jacket could become your most worn outerwear for 2021.
hypebeast.com

Malbon Golf FW21 Sees Playful Genderless Outerwear

Lifestyle golf brand Malbon Golf has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. With the theme of “Malbon Player,” the FW21 assemblage aims to blur the lines between golf wear and daily wear, to redefine functional golf attire. Spanning genderless items such as cardigans, hoodies and jogging pants, the season’s collection is covered in fall-ready tones. Crafted using premium materials, the lineup sees cashmere, corduroy, faux-shearling in items like knitted sweaters, pullovers, caps, and oversized goose down. Standouts items are the beige jumpsuit and stadium jacket embroidered with Malbon Golf’s Bucket character and the “Golf is Life” catchphrase.
Henry David Thoreau
hypebeast.com

A Kind of Guise Returns to Georgia For Final FW21 Capsule

Returning for its final instalment of Fall/Winter 2021, German label A Kind of Guise presents its latest selection of apparel and accessories, all of which draw inspiration from the lifestyle and history of Eastern Europe’s Georgia. Designed with treacherous winter conditions in mind, this third and final drop is arguably...
hypebeast.com

Y-3 Taps adidas Terrex's Functional Expertise for FW21 Capsule

Y-3 has continued the outdoors influence from its Fall/Winter 2021 collection with a new capsule collection alongside adidas Terrex. Mixing Yohji Yamamoto’s signature aesthetic with Terrex’s technical expertise, the capsule includes two outerwear pieces and introduces the new Y-3 TERREX SWIFT R3 GTX sneaker in two colorways. Both apparel items...
hypebeast.com

UNDERCOVER and GU Come Together for an Expansive FW21 Collection

Following their first team-up a few months back, UNDERCOVER and UNIQLO subsidiary, GU, have come together for an expansive Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Centered around the concept of “FreedomNoise,” the seasonal range designed by Jun Takahashi offers a distinct UNDERCOVER aesthetic sensibility at an affordable price. The collaborative FW21 collection features men’s, women’s and kids ranges marked by graphics, patterns, characters and more. Items range from outerwear, various top styles, pants, skirts, loungewear, accessories and footwear. UNDERCOVER and GU have also prepared a figure introducing an anthropomorphic UFO angel, to release in an olive and tonal black colorway.
Highsnobiety

Here Are the Best Stüssy Jackets for Fall & Winter 2021

One of the biggest decisions for a jawns enthusiast comes around once a year and if you haven’t already made it this year, then it’s got to happen very soon. The question is: what’s going to be your go-to jacket for fall and winter. Sometimes you’re feeling brave and venture outside the box, but for a decision this big, there’s a lot to be said for opting for reliability. A brand you already know and love like Stüssy, for example. Stüssy FW21 outerwear is looking stronger than ever, too.
Highsnobiety

Daily Paper's Holiday FW21 Campaign Goes Poles Out

There's something distinctly new in Daily Paper's Holiday Fall/Winter 2021 collection, as the brand takes a dip in the cold with a masterclass in vintage-inspired winter sports style. Daily Paper's African roots run deep; they're ingrained in every corner of the brand through personal geography, interior design choices within its...
hypebeast.com

Olderbrother’s FW21 Collection Is the Antithesis of Fast Fashion

Naturally dyed, minimally tailored and sustainably produced clothing is something Olderbrother has been championing since its inception in 2014. Founded by Bobby Bonaparte and Max Kingery, the Portland-based label approaches fashion from an alternative angle, one that’s kinder and certainly more transparent. From its whimsical gender-neutral collections that have been...
hypebeast.com

NEXUSVII Unveils 20th-Anniversary FW21 Collection

For its 20th-anniversary Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Japanese label NEXUSVII by Tomohiro Konno has revealed a range of tailored apparel and footwear incorporating special collaborative pieces with GIMME FIVE, Dickies, LOOPWHEELER, Converse and Disney. For its latest celebratory collection, NEXUSVII delivers easy-to-wear pieces incorporating bold detailing and asymmetric cutting. Collaborative items...
hypebeast.com

Midnight Rave Launches First Online Collection For FW21

Shane Gonzales’ Midnight Studios has teamed up with anime artist Dying in Kyoto for Midnight Rave’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Marking the brand’s first ever online collection, Gonzales’ signature punk-meets-streetwear vibes are continued through graphic-heavy garments which are complimented by equally-decorated accessories. Produced locally in the brand’s L.A. birthplace, hero pieces...
hypebeast.com

Professor.E Delivers Dramatic Wares With its FW21 Collection

Sharing its latest aesthetic progression, Professor.E has returned to reveal the dramatic wares of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The latest seasonal range sees the standout Taiwanese label utilize a series of self-developed prints to create striking modern silhouettes. While different textures of leather applied to garments deliver an outlook of layers that provides enhanced depth in detailing. Professor.E has also employed an “Overlock” technique throughout the collection to subtly provide contrast on different pieces vaguely expressing a difference in tones. While an emerging expression of stripes and khaki scales adds to the evergrowing design language of Professor.E. The FW21 collection also features a women’s line comprised of items marked by gorgeous velvet, fabric texture and printing to develop a fuller display of the label’s romantic temperament.
whowhatwear

This Jacket Style Is So Now, and I'm Here for It

It's time to welcome the shacket into your wardrobe this season. For those not familiar with the term, a shacket is essentially a slightly oversize shirt-jacket hybrid that’s currently blowing up our Insta feeds and dominating at all our favorite stores right now. So what's so great about it, you...
Highsnobiety

MATCHESFASHION Innovators: Shop Stefan Cooke FW21

The Trend Checklist Hub, presented by MATCHESFASHION, is your one-stop-shop for all of the latest labels and trends. From accessories to full collections, stay updated on everything we're stanning this season. MATCHESFASHION Innovators returns every year to champion the next generation of design talent. Each young Innovator is paired with...
coveteur.com

According to Prada, It’s Time to Pull This Jacket Back Out of Your Closet

In Milan (and Shanghai, simultaneously), showgoers sat captivated by the Prada runway show at this past spring '22 fashion week. As designers Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada reimagined what the sartorial depiction of "sexy" looks like in a collection dubbed Seduction, Stripped Down, they released models clad in mini skirts and backless shift dress. Though the micro hemlines caught a great deal of the attention, the biker jackets might have stolen the show.
hypebeast.com

SOAR Heads to Sweden For FW21 Performance Capsule

Since its inception in 2015, London-based running label SOAR has become one of the most respected brands on the market. Founded by Tim Soar, the brand’s aim of creating elite-level apparel that’s both functional and stylish has seen it garner a loyal brand following, in both professional and ametuer spheres.
hypebeast.com

Richardson’s FW21 Drop Focuses on Utilitarian Basics

Richardson returns for the Fall/Winter 2021 season with a new drop that focuses on utilitarian basics from its Hardware collection, Combat Sweat Program and its Screw accessory series. The brand’s Hardware collection takes inspiration from Narcotics Anonymous and incorporates the Richardson motto and glyph. Featuring army green, black and sand...
hypebeast.com

Woolrich’s FW21 Outdoor Collection Is Here To Keep You Warm

Inspired by the brand’s ski culture in the ’70s, Woolrich is back with a range of cozy pieces to help keep you warm for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. To meet the varying needs of fall/winter activities, collection pieces are organized according to three themes: “FREE SKI” for on-the-slope adventures, “TRANSIT” for on the go and “LODGE LIFE” for comfortable lounge-ready offerings. Collection pieces are composed of waterproof and breathable layers with moisture-wicking and antibacterial mid-layers that are fit for harsh winter conditions. Additionally, Woolrich utilized recycled fabrics, down material and plant-based castor oil as a waterproofing treatment.
Refinery29

HAIM On Prom Dresses, Thrift Shopping & Stealing Each Other’s Jackets

When a demanding performance schedule takes three sisters across climates and continents, from sandy summers in Sydney to the depths of winter in Norway, one can only imagine the kinds of conversations happening. For Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim, the trio behind the L.A.-based pop-rock band of the same family name, one sentence, in particular, is repeated with such regularity, it could be mistaken for the refrain of an unreleased song: Who took my North Face jacket?
