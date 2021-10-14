OAMC's FW21 Cyanotype Liner Jacket Is Here
Following the unveiling of its Fall/Winter 2021 campaign last month, Luke Meier‘s label OAMC has launched its latest Cyanotype Liner jacket. The silhouette features an applied cotton-silk patch with a cyanotype artwork and a quote from American philosopher Henry David Thoreau, which reads, “All good things are wild and free.” The featured artwork, which boasts a photograph of a child standing next to flowers by a window, is centered on the back of the garment.hypebeast.com
