CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Prince William says world's greatest minds should focus on saving Earth, not traveling to space

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNT4J_0cRNv1da00

Britain's Prince William has criticized some of the world's richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Earth instead.

William voiced his disapproval in an interview with the BBC aired Thursday, a day after the former "Star Trek" actor William Shatner became the oldest man to fly to space, in a rocket funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," said William, who is second-in-line to the British throne.

On Wednesday, the 90-year-old Shatner, who is best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the 1960s television series "Star Trek," briefly flew into space with Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin. Billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson are also pumping resources into their own space ambitions.

Asked whether he would like to become a space tourist, William said "I have absolutely no interest in going that high."

MORE | 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner blasts off into space in Blue Origin launch

3... 2.... 1... blast off! William Shatner, 90, is now the oldest person to travel to space. Re-watch the launch and landing.

"I've been up to 65,000 feet once in a plane, that was truly terrifying," said William, who served in the Royal Air Force as a helicopter pilot. "That's high enough."

William, who is formally known as the Duke of Cambridge, was speaking about climate change ahead of his inaugural Earthshot environmental prize awards ceremony on Sunday and two weeks before a U.N. climate summit starts in the Scottish city of Glasgow at the end of the month.

During the star-studded ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, which will see five sustainability projects win 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) each, William will be joined by his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. The awards take their inspiration from the Moonshot challenge that President John F. Kennedy set for the U.S. in 1961 to land humans on the moon by the end of the decade - a challenge that was met eight years later.

The winners will be chosen by a committee including veteran broadcaster David Attenborough, actor Cate Blanchett and World Trade Organization director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

William, who has been immersed in environmental issues all his life through the strong interest of his father, Prince Charles, and his late grandfather, Prince Philip, voiced his worries about the world his own children will inherit.

He said it would be an "absolute disaster" if his 8-year-old eldest son Prince George, who he said is "acutely aware" of how resources impact the planet, was having to raise the same issues in 30 years' time.

"Young people now are growing up where their futures are basically threatened the whole time," William said. "It's very unnerving and it's very you know, anxiety-making."

Echoing comments from his father, William urged world leaders to put words into action at the U.K. climate summit in Glasgow, known as COP26.

"I think for COP to communicate very clearly and very honestly what the problems are and what the solutions are going to be, is critical," William said.

The summit is scheduled to take place Oct. 31-Nov. 12. It is being billed by many environmentalists as the world's last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.

Comments / 2

Related
Cosmopolitan

Everyone's praising Kate Middleton for overcoming a huge personal obstacle

Last night saw the grand TV launch of Prince William's environmental sustainability initiative, The Earthshot Prize, which awarded five sums of one million pounds to people across the globe who are working to save the natural world. The evening featured speeches on the importance of environmentalism and sustainability from Prince...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Russians return to Earth after filming first movie in space

A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan's steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live by Russia's Roscosmos space agency. Shipenko appeared distressed but smiling as he exited the capsule, waving his hand to cameras before being carried off by medical workers for an examination. Peresild, who plays the film's starring role and was selected from some 3,000 applicants, was extracted from the capsule to applause and a bouquet of flowers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Richard Branson
Person
William Shatner
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Jeff Bezos
Reuters

Inflation does not faze Britain's young - perhaps it should

Oct 19 (Reuters) - In online chats to his 132,000 young followers, 19-year-old British social media influencer Joshua Gausden is focusing more on inflation as energy prices surge and the global economy hits bottlenecks. Most young people do not share the concerns of their parents and grand-parents who remember the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

Celebrities will join Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aiming to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges. Judges including naturalist and veteran broadcaster David Attenborough actor Cate Blanchett and singer Shakira are expected to attend the ceremony. Actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo will join Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in handing out the awards. William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize last year, inspired by President John...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Race#Space Tourism#British Royal Family#Uk#Blue Origin#The Royal Air Force#Earthshot#U N#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

William Shatner says Prince William is ‘missing the point’ about space travel as he responds to criticism

William Shatner has responded to critical comments made by the Duke of Cambridge about space travel.The 90-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Captain Kirk on Star Trek, is the oldest man to go to space, having gone from Texas on a Blue Origin rocket owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.However, Prince William has criticised the concept of space travel in a new interview, saying that people should be focusing their attention on preserving Earth as opposed to venturing to other planets.Speaking on BBC’s Newscast ahead of his inaugural Earthshot Prize, William said: “We need some of the world’s...
TRAVEL
nickiswift.com

Which Other Queen Is Now Working With Prince William?

Prince William is determined to make sure everyone understands just how important it is to fix the planet's environmental issues now before it's too late. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge surprised his critics when he seemingly called out the billionaires of the world for trying to find a new place to live in space rather than focus on repairing the planet that we all live on now. While promoting his Earthshot Prize, which rewards those who come up with ideas on how to save the planet, William told the BBC, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live. I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

William Shatner Mocked by ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star for Space Flight on Blue Origin

When William Shatner and George Takei first appeared on Star Trek, space travel was in its infancy. Compared to the world portrayed by the iconic actors on screen, it still is. Yet from our perspective, the progress humans have made toward the final frontier over the last 50 years is mindboggling. Shatner couldn’t have anticipated that he’d have an opportunity to visit space someday. In the wake of his spaceflight, he called the Blue Origin experience “profound,” but his former co-star wasn’t very impressed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

William Shatner said Prince William ‘misunderstood’ his space trip and it’s actually about ‘protecting the Earth’

Star Trek actor William Shatner has responded to Prince William’s criticism of space tourism and has said the future king “has got the wrong idea.”. The 90-year-old has recently made the news after becoming the oldest man to reach space when he blasted off on Wednesday (October 13) with three other people in Blue Origin’s rocket, owned by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy