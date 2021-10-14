CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont odds, picks, parlay: Best bets on the fight card from MMA expert

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Ladd will attempt to make the most of her second chance in the spotlight on Saturday when she takes on Norma Dumont in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont in Las Vegas. The battle of women's featherweight contenders will top the main card (7 p.m. ET start). Ladd hasn't fought since December 2019 because of injuries, but was booked on the main card two weeks ago of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. She badly missed the 135-pound bantamweight limit, so the fight was called off. Now, she is making her debut at 145 pounds against a rising featherweight contender in Dumont, and the winner is likely to enter the title picture conversation to face champion Amanda Nunes.

FanSided

UFC Vegas 40: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont fight card, start time, channel guide

UFC Vegas 40: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont fight card, start time, channel guide. A women’s featherweight showdown between third-ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd and rising star Norma Dumont takes center stage at UFC Vegas 40. Dumont was originally scheduled to face former UFC bantamweight champion, Holly Holm before she...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Norma Dumont's win over Aspen Ladd in ho-hum UFC Fight Night 195 headliner

Norma Dumont put her name on the map Saturday when she beat Aspen Ladd in the UFC Fight Night 195 main event. Despite a short-notice opponent change after Holly Holm withdrew due to injury, Dumont (7-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) wasn’t to be denied her first headlining victory. She earned a unanimous decision victory over Ladd (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in the women’s featherweight matchup, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aspen Ladd replaces Holly Holm, meets Norma Dumont in new UFC Fight Night 195 main event

Aspen Ladd is making a quick turnaround from her scary weight miss to fight Norma Dumont in the UFC Fight Night 195 women’s featherweight headliner. Shorty after news broke Holly Holm was forced to withdraw from next week’s event due to a knee injury, the UFC has come to terms with Ladd (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) to step in on short notice and fight Dumont (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) on the Oct. 16 card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont picks, odds, & analysis

It doesn’t look like the UFC is about to course correct on their low-quality Fight Night cards anytime soon. However, UFC Vegas 40 may just be their least enthralling entry of the year. In the main event, Aspen Ladd takes on Norma Dumont in a featherweight fight that’s hard to distinguish from anything in the prelims. Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe in the co-main event only furthers that vibe.
UFC
ufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting women’s featherweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd step in for injured Holly Holm to face Norma Dumont. In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will take on rising prospect Carlos Felipe. UFC FIGHT...
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 40 Betting Preview: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

Who saw this coming? Just two short weeks ago Aspen Ladd was Riverdancing on the weigh-in scale, and eventually fell ill due to the weight cut, resulting in a cancellation of her fight. This weekend, Norma Dumont was going to be left without an opponent in the main event after Holly Holm withdrew due to a knee injury.
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont post-fight press conference, live from Las Vegas, Nevada. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFC
ESPN

UFC Fight Night: Aspen Ladd falls flat in featherweight debut with loss to Norma Dumont

Isn't this the way things always seem to play out in mixed martial arts? Fans got hyped to watch one of the sport's most enduring stars perform -- in this case, former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate -- but it turned into a letdown when she ended up having to pull out weeks before the UFC Fight Night main event after she contracted COVID-19.
UFC
ufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting women’s featherweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd step in for injured Holly Holm to face Norma Dumont. No. 10 women’s pound-for-pound fighter Ladd (9-1, El Dorado Hills, Calif.) hopes to pick up where she left off...
UFC
Bleacher Report

UFC Fight Night 195 Results: Dumont Beats Ladd via Decision in Card's Main Event

Norma Dumont was victorious in the UFC Fight Night 195 event, taking a unanimous decision from Aspen Ladd in the main event from the Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday. Dumont took the early lead in an inauspicious start to the fight. The Brazilian controlled the first round with her jab, but there wasn't much behind them and they weren't all that efficient on their own. However, it kept Ladd from being the aggressor.
UFC
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC

