UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont odds, picks, parlay: Best bets on the fight card from MMA expert

Aspen Ladd will attempt to make the most of her second chance in the spotlight on Saturday when she takes on Norma Dumont in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont in Las Vegas. The battle of women's featherweight contenders will top the main card (7 p.m. ET start). Ladd hasn't fought since December 2019 because of injuries, but was booked on the main card two weeks ago of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. She badly missed the 135-pound bantamweight limit, so the fight was called off. Now, she is making her debut at 145 pounds against a rising featherweight contender in Dumont, and the winner is likely to enter the title picture conversation to face champion Amanda Nunes.