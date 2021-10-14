CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn & Charlie Kaufman Once Wanted To Make A Cannibalistic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Remake

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe What If? lore of cinema is long, storied, and legendary, Jodorowsky in vain trying to make “Dune” in the 1970s, Stanley Kubrick trying to make his “Napoleon” epic and hell, we did a feature on this ages ago called, The 25 Greatest Movies Never Made. But maybe we have a new addition to add to the pile, a remake/reboot of “Gilligan’s Island” that never got made that sounds bonkers.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

James Gunn Dares Fans to Riot Over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Death

If the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies are any indication, a major character will surely die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 — due out in May 2023. The Marvel Studios franchise killed off Vin Diesel’s Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Michael Rooker’s Yondu in Vol. 2 (2017). Now, James Gunn has taken to Twitter once again to address fans who claim they will start an all-out riot if the fan-favorite trash panda — Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon — meets his maker in Vol. 3.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Sherwood Schwartz
Person
Charlie Kaufman
Person
Jodorowsky
MovieWeb

The Flash Teaser Reveals Michael Keaton's Return as Batman

It was just confirmed a couple weeks ago that production had wrapped on The Flash, and DC has created a special sneak peek letting us in on the Batmen we've been dying to see.Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are back! The new footage doesn't show us too much, but it reveals our first peek at Michael Keaton's return.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

James Gunn and John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Reveals First Footage

HBO Max reveals the first footage from James Gunn and John Cena's upcoming Peacemaker series that spins out of the recent The Suicide Squad movie. "He's got the looks, the car, and the best sidekick ever – all in the name of peace," states the video description. "Coming this January to HBO Max."
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

James Gunn teases secret project for DC Extended Universe

Superhero filmmaker James Gunn has let slip that he is working with DC on a new project. James Gunn has teased he's working on another top-secret DC Extended Universe project. The 55-year-old director has helmed the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise for Marvel and 'The Suicide Squad' for DC, and his superhero journey is set to continue.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros
Cars 108

James Gunn Is Developing Another DC Comics Project

James Gunn is a busy guy. He just released The Suicide Squad, based on the DC Comic series, and he’s got a television spinoff, Peacemaker, coming early in 2022. Then he’s returning to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as a Christmas special featuring the Guardians characters. Those are due in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

James Gunn is Working on New DC Project

After working on The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker spinoff, James Gunn is working on another DC project. While responding to a fan on Twitter, Gunn confirmed that he is developing another project for DC. Gunn said, “Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker.” The filmmaker hasn’t revealed which...
MOVIES
The Independent

'The Batman' trailer unveils Pattinson in dark, violent turn

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying about the Bat-Signal: “Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed.The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of Batman’s nemesis The Riddler.Later in the footage, Pattinson’s voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: "This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”"The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
lrmonline.com

Guardians Holiday Special Will Introduce One Of Marvel’s Greatest Characters Says James Gunn

The Guardians Holiday Special will introduce one of Marvel’s greatest characters in the humble opinion of James Gunn. Director Gunn made the statement on social media, and this has got fans speculating on who Gunn may be referring to? Is it Adam Warlock, who was teased at the end of Guardians 2? Could it be Nova who has a connection to the Guardians through Xandar? Whilst either are possibilities, neither are my pick.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Reportedly Making Marvel Return In “Core Role”

Ever since Netflix’s Daredevil series, based on the popular Marvel Comics character Matt Murdock/Daredevil, was canceled in 2018, Marvel fans have been clamoring for more of actor Charlie Cox and the rest of the cast. Some viewers are convinced they saw Murdock in the long-awaited first trailer for Spider-Man: No...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: John Cena’s Superpowered HBO Max Series Gets Supersized New Look

James Gunn has become one of the biggest names in superhero filmmaking thanks to “The Suicide Squad” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. Now, the director is turning his eyes to streaming television via “Peacemaker,” HBO Max’s upcoming John Cena-led TV series. HBO Max unveiled the trailer for “Peacemaker” during DC FanDome on October 16. Cena first portrayed the character, a nationalist killer who loves peace so much that he “doesn’t care how many men, women, and children he has to kill to get it,” in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” which premiered in August. In the film, Peacemaker, real name...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer Reveals John Cena Dancing, and Fighting, in His Underwear

John Cena strips once again to his skivvies as a homicidally misguided costume vigilante in the first trailer for the HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” which debuted on Saturday as part of the virtual fan event DC Fandome. “Peacemaker,” the spin-off series from the August feature film “The Suicide Squad,” will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 13. It was created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn. The show follows Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy